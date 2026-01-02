Private Jet Flight Pricing For Jet Cards Increased Below The Rate Of Inflation in 2025

Hourly Jet Card rates increased by 1.7% in 2025 compared to 2024 and are up 26.9% compared to 2019's pre-COVID pricing levels

During 2025, our quarterly tracking reports showed that rates have stabilized, and flying terms, particularly peak days, have become more flexible.” — Doug Gollan, Editor-in-Chief, Private Jet Card Comparisons

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The cost to fly by private jet is a deal, at least relative to overall inflation, according to the most recent quarterly analysis of jet card hourly rates by Private Jet Card Comparisons The buyer's guide to jet cards, membership, and fractional ownership private jet programs tracks over 80 flight providers and more than 1,000 program options.Private Jet Card Comparisons compares the various flight providers and program options by more than 65 variables, including hourly rates.Overall, Jet Card rates at the end of 2025 were up 1.7% from Q4 2024, and up 26.9% from Q4 2019, the former below current U.S. inflation of around 2.7%-2.9%, and the latter roughly equivalent to inflation over the past six years."During 2025, our quarterly tracking reports showed rates have stabilized and flying terms, particularly peak days, have become more flexible," said Doug Gollan, Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons.At the end of Q4 2025, the average hourly rate was $11,578 across seven aircraft categories.Categories tracked include turboprops, very light jets, light jets, midsize jets, super midsize jets, large cabin jets, and ultra-long-haul jets.While turboprops such as the King Air 350 and Pilatus PC-12 averaged $6,625 per hour, ultra-long-haul private jets, such as the Gulfstream G650 and Bombardier Global 7500, averaged $19,208 per hour.The pricing includes 7.5% federal excise tax and fuel surcharge.The analysis compares one-way pricing from jet card providers that offer guaranteed availability and guaranteed hourly pricing.The rates are on an occupied-hour basis, which means users don't have to pay for aircraft repositioning before or after the flight.There were also significant differences across aircraft categories, with a 25-point gap in percentage increase since 2019.The average hourly jet card rate by aircraft category at the end of Q4 2025, compared to Q4 2024 and Q4 2019, was:- Turboprops at $6,625 per hour, down 0.3% from Q4 2024, up 39.1% from Q4 2019- Very Light Jets at $7,604 per hour, down 1.8% from Q4 2024, up 34.5% from Q4 2019- Light Jets at $8,320 per hour, up 3.0% from Q4 2024, up 38.1% from Q4 2019- Midsize Jets at $9,577 per hour, up 0.5% from Q4 2024, up 27.2% from Q4 2019- Super Midsize Jets at $12,317 per hour, down 0.7% from Q4 2024, up 22.7% from Q4 2019- Large Cabin Jets at $15,264 per hour, up 0.4% from Q4 2024, up 17.1% from Q4 2019- Ultra Long Haul Jets at $19,208 per hour, up 1.4% from Q4 2024, up 14.1% from Q4 2019- Overall, Jet Card Rates at $11,578 per hour, up 1.7% from Q4 2024, up 26.9% from Q4 2019The most significant year-over-year change was a drop in peak days.From Q4 2024, when programs averaged 44.6 high-demand days, 2025 closed out with programs selling on average 35.6 peak days.Peak Days typically require long lead times to guarantee pricing, allow flight providers to move departure times within a window of normally 6 hours, and often include surcharges.During the surge in demand for private jets in 2022, the average number of peak days across the analyzed programs reached 55.7.About PRIVATE JET CARD COMPARISONSPrivate Jet Card Comparisons is the go-to subscription-based consumer buyer's guide for navigating private aviation programs, including on-demand charters, jet sharing, jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership. The platform compares over 500 program options from 80+ providers, featuring a database of 40,000+ data points that were updated more than 150 times in 2024 and 125 times so far in 2025. Subscribers can compare programs using 65+ variables, receive access to the industry's only QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING tool, and request DECIDER CUSTOM ANALYSIS Reports to ﬁnd the best ﬁt for their unique ﬂying needs. For more information, visit Private Jet Card Comparisons

