invenioLSI receives the “Excellence in CX” Award from Deep-Insight for Best CRQ focus amid change

READING, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- invenioLSI won the “Excellence in CX” Award for BestCRQ focus amid change. invenioLSI in partnership with Deep-Insight has built a world-class customer experience program with the goal to grow their customer relationships by listening, understanding, and acting on their feedback. Deep-Insight specializes in B2B Customer Experience (CX) and has worked with invenioLSI for the past 3 years using their Customer Relationship Quality (CRQ™) methodology to allow invenioLSI to get a holistic understanding of both the current health and the future trajectory of their customer partnerships.

"invenioLSI is honored to receive the “Excellence in CX” Award from Deep-Insight. For the past 3 years, invenioLSI and Deep-Insights have worked together to improve customer experience. Supporting efforts to improve customer relationship quality is something I believe is an essential part of running a company. Partnering with Deep-Insights has been a pleasure and an important part of our company’s mission to help our customers succeed." – Nader Tirandazi, invenioLSI CEO

"Congratulations to invenioLSI on their well-deserved award this year. Deep-Insight has had the honor of being CX partner to invenioLSI for over 3 years. During this time the organization, and the world, have seen a lot of change in that time. invenioLSI never waivered in its commitment to putting customer experience at the front and center of all transformation. They have used our CRQ framework and methodology to consistently ensure that their transformation strategy aligns with their customer needs. Well done again to invenioLSI for this well-deserved win". – Rose Murphy, Deep-Insight COO

About Organization invenioLSI is the largest independent SAP solutions provider serving the Public Sector as well as offering specialist skills in the media and entertainment sector. We bring deep expertise combined with advanced technologies to enable organizations to modernize so they can run at the speed of today’s business.

We know how to navigate the extraordinary complexities of international businesses and public sector organizations, working with stakeholders to drive change and create agile organizations of tomorrow using the technologies of today.

About Deep-Insight

Deep-Insight is a leading European B2B Customer Experience (CX) company founded in 2000 by a small team of ‘magicians’ with one goal: researching a way to read customers’ minds.

Today, Deep-Insight supports customers all over the world with the skills, tools, and methodologies to help you operate world-class CX and EX programs and transform your organization. For more information, go to www.deep-insight.com or email contact@deep-insight.com.