Joaquin Amador joins Foresight as the tech-enabled work comp MGU expands into Southeast
Foresight is appointing brokers in newly-filed Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina
The ability to provide a strong market for traditionally higher-hazard and higher ex-mod accounts is game-changing and we are appointing new producers quickly to deliver our solutions in the Southeast”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foresight Insurance, the workers' compensation company that is reducing policyholders’ claims frequency by 18%, announced today the appointment of Joaquin Amador as VP, Business Development. Amador joins Foresight as the tech-enabled MGU amps up its appointed broker presence in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina—states where Foresight has recently filed to write business, effective 10/1/22.
“Joaquin brings unparalleled skill and knowledge of the Southeast market to our team at a time when we are focused on delivering Foresight’s one-of-a-kind approach to workers' comp to even more construction, manufacturing, agribusiness, and other core industry clients,” said Kelly McLaughlin, Head of Insurance.
Amador’s significant distribution and broker relationship management experience extends deeply into both the traditional carrier world and insurtech. Most recently, he served as Southeast Regional Distribution Leader at N2G; and Broker Relationship Leader at Joyn Insurance and Blackboard Insurance. Amador has held Southeast region leadership posts at AIG, The Hanover, and Zurich, where he spent nearly six years as AVP.
“I am excited to bring Foresight’s unique value proposition and tech-forward approach to workers’ compensation to the population of brokers across the Southeast, whom I’ve spent much of my career getting to know,” said Amador. “The ability to provide a strong market for even traditionally higher-hazard and higher ex-mod accounts is game-changing, and we are appointing new producers quickly to deliver our solutions in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.”
Amador is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.
About Foresight
Foresight sees a future where workplace injuries are a thing of the past. As the insurer of the future, we prevent workplace accidents and reduce claims through best-in-class workers’ compensation insurance, powered by, Safesite, our data-driven safety engagement app and virtual consulting program. Foresight works hard to protect businesses in core industries and their skilled laborers who are the backbone of the American economy. Learn more at www.getforesight.com.
