Foresight appoints Kelly McLaughlin as Head of Insurance, overseeing Claims and Underwriting Organizations
Foresight is changing workers compensation by putting safety front and center of everything we do, and our business partners have noticed.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foresight Insurance, the workers compensation insurtech that is reducing policyholders’ claims frequency by 18%, has tapped Kelly McLaughlin JD as new Head of Insurance, overseeing the Underwriting and Claims organizations and playing an integral role in the delivery of Foresight’s proposition to brokers and clients.
— Kelly McLaughlin, JD
Foresight adds McLaughlin to their leadership team during a second year of profitable underwriting growth, after a successful Series B fund raise and appetite expansion in their core focus industry segments (Construction, Manufacturing, and Agribusiness); and ahead of a planned geographic expansion. Under McLaughlin’s purview, Foresight will leverage its patented Safesite technology and claims data to offer clients an improved claims experience, with a continued focus on people and making sure everyone gets home at the end of their shift.
McLaughlin brings to Foresight his extensive senior leadership experience within workers compensation organizations, including as: SVP and workers compensation portfolio manager at SwissRe; VP of workers compensation product and underwriting strategy for national insurance at Liberty Mutual; and an 18-year tenure at The Hartford. Systems he built and implemented at prior carriers continue to serve hundreds of underwriters today.
“In just the short time since Kelly’s arrival, he’s already demonstrated to team Foresight his clear-eyed vision and natural aptitude for ‘leveling-up’ how brokers and underwriters can work efficiently and innovatively together,” said David Fontain, CEO and co-founder of Foresight. “With our sustainable and strong growth across all levers in 2021 and continuing into 2022, Kelly’s arrival is perfectly timed—he is the kind of leader our entire organization is learning from.”
“Foresight is changing workers compensation by putting safety front and center of everything we do, and our business partners have noticed,” said McLaughlin. “From the $1.4 billion in submissions we’ve attracted in only 18 months, to the industry-leading talent we’ve recruited and retained, and our best-in-class safety-technology, Safesite, we have all the infrastructure and momentum we need to continue to disrupt our current markets and expand to new ones. This is a company that is changing not only the insurtech model, but insurance at-large. It’s exciting to be here.”
About Foresight
Foresight is the first insurtech specializing in commercial coverage for the hard-to-place middle market. Our mission is to improve every business we underwrite, starting with workplace safety. Foresight wraps innovative safety coaching and technology into every policy, reducing claims frequency by 18% and giving policyholders the ability to earn lower premiums. Learn more about us at getforesight.com.
