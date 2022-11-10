Work comp innovator Foresight expands capabilities to provide commercial auto for key core industry classes
Foresight Insurance—the tech-enabled work comp provider that is reducing claims frequency by 18%—announced a new capability to provide auto coverage.
With a shortage of auto markets & pressure to bundle lines of business together, too often good businesses see their work’ comp policies ‘held hostage’ by the carriers who control their auto. No more.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foresight Insurance—the tech-enabled workers’ compensation provider that is reducing policyholders’ claims frequency by 18%—announced today a new capability to provide auto coverage in key class codes when combined with their work comp product.
“With an ongoing shortage of auto markets and pressure to bundle lines of business together, too often good businesses see their work comp policies ‘held hostage’ by the legacy carriers who control their auto policy,” said David Fontain, CEO of Foresight Insurance. “Brokers and policyholders alike feel stuck with the incumbent and unable to pursue more tech-forward or competitive options. We’re thrilled today that we can say ‘no more’ to these outdated age-old approaches. We welcome clients who have long wished to switch to our innovative workers’ compensation approach—and bring their fleet business along.”
Foresight’s commercial auto offering will target, among other classes, the highly competitive construction contractors' space. The new offering will be available in 14 states where Foresight writes business: CA, AL, AR, AZ, GA, KS, LA, MS, NC, NM, OK, SC, TX, and UT.
Foresight’s workers’ compensation insurance brings real-time safety engagement technology and dedicated safety coaching to turn insight into action—driving down business costs and reducing claims to bring more workers home safe. In keeping with this vision, the commercial auto expansion will see the company work with Fairmatic to help leverage data and AI in improving safety and unlocking savings for fleet management.
Foresight sees a future where workplace injuries are a thing of the past. As the insurer of the future, we prevent workplace accidents and reduce claims through best-in-class workers’ compensation insurance, powered by Safesite—our data-driven safety engagement technology. Foresight works hard to protect businesses in core industries and their skilled laborers, who are the backbone of the American economy.
