Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, December 13
Posted on: December 13, 2022
AMES, Iowa – Dec. 13, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Ames.
Business meeting actions taken Tuesday, Dec. 13
Order Number
Title
Action taken
Presenter
D-2023-37
Approve Minutes of the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 Commission Meeting
Approved
Danielle Madden,
SO-2023-38
FY 2024 Traffic Safety Improvement Program Recommendations
Approved
Jan Laaser-Webb, Transportation Engineer Administrator,
TD-2023-39
Linking Iowa’s Freight Transportation System Program Recommendation
Approved
Tamara Nicholson, director,
