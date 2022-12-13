Submit Release
Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, December 13

Posted on: December 13, 2022


AMES, Iowa – Dec. 13, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Ames.

Business meeting actions taken Tuesday, Dec. 13

Order Number

Title

Action taken

Presenter

D-2023-37

Approve Minutes of the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 Commission Meeting

Approved

Danielle Madden,
Commission assistant,
515-239-1919

SO-2023-38

FY 2024 Traffic Safety Improvement Program Recommendations

Approved
(Link to news release)

Jan Laaser-Webb, Transportation Engineer Administrator,
Traffic and Safety Bureau,
515-239-1349

TD-2023-39

Linking Iowa’s Freight Transportation System Program Recommendation

Approved
(Link to news release)

Tamara Nicholson, director,
Modal Transportation Bureau,
515-239-1052

