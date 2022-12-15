Ripple Science Partners with Michigan Medicine Department of Psychiatry
Easier access to Ripple software as a department-vetted platform is expected to improve overall clinical study performance.ANN ARBOR, MI, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ripple Science, a digital clinical trial software company, today announced a partnership with Michigan Medicine Department of Psychiatry, increasing the accessibility of Ripple’s patient engagement software platform for psychiatry research teams. As a centrally vetted research tool, Ripple plays an integral role enabling principal investigators and their teams, who are dedicated to producing impactful research that promotes positive mental health and improves access to care for all patients.
“We are excited to expand the use of Ripple across research teams in Psychiatry at the University of Michigan,” commented Peter Falzon, CEO of Ripple Science. “A few early adopters in the psychiatry department at Michigan Medicine helped us establish Ripple as the gold standard and as a result more research faculty in the department will now have easier access to the latest technology for finding, enrolling and retaining participants in their clinical studies.”
Developed by researchers for researchers, Ripple Science’s software platform has been adopted by sites, CROs and sponsors to recruit, engage and retain a half-million participants across nearly three-thousand clinical and translational research trials. Leveraging the Ripple platform, Michigan Medicine’s psychiatry researchers will engage participants from their community and build relationships that provide new clinical care options to an increasingly diverse patient population.
About Ripple Science:
Ripple Science, a clinical trial technology company, is leading the digital transformation in clinical trials with a direct-to-patient software platform that was built by researchers for researchers. By improving the user experience, increasing regulatory compliance, and further connecting the ecosystem through digital innovation and technology, Ripple delivers real-time transparency and game-changing efficiencies. Ripple enabled teams benefit from more secure workflows & data sharing concerning all aspects of patient engagement from first contact to last patient visit, whether virtual or in-person.
Ripple Science was named a Top 50 Company to Watch in 2021 by Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses and recognized in 2022 by Purpose Jobs and Cronicle Tech News as one of the fastest growing health tech startup companies in Ann Arbor.
Anna Falzon
Ripple Science
