RFP – Apple Health and Homes Capacity Building Grants

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to:

Enhance the ability of community support services providers and housing providers to deliver community support services and permanent supportive housing; and

Assure that an initial infrastructure is established to create strong networks of community support services providers and housing providers.

Applications must be submitted by 5:00 PM, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Download the RFP (PDF)

Available funding and number of awards

The total funding available for this work is $470,000. Commerce intends to award multiple contract to provide the services described in this RFP. The maximum award per apparent successful applicant will not exceed $25,000.

Anticipated period of performance

Any contracts awarded will start February 13, 2023 and run through June 30, 2023.

Background and scope of work

The objective of this procurement is to distribute funds to support capacity building efforts that fulfill the legislative requirements in Chapter 216, 2022 Laws PV. Specifically, the law directs Commerce to fund “community support services provider and housing provider capacity-building grants to further the state’s interests of enhancing the ability of community support services providers and housing providers to deliver community support services and permanent supportive housing; and assure that an initial infrastructure is established to create strong networks of community support services providers and housing providers.”

Funds granted to qualified applicants through this procurement must be used for capacity-building activities within the scope of legislation as cited above. In particular, COMMERCE encourages applications that would do one or more of the following: