No College Needed For A New Career in 2023

Accelerated Training Institute Announces Survey Results for At-Home Trade Skill Learning at www.atitradeschools.com
ATI’s online training system is taught by qualified educators who provide easily digestible instruction so that students excel in life without years of study or college debt.”GARDEN CITY, IDAHO, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No college is needed for an exciting, high-paying career in 2023 per the latest announcement from Accelerated Training Institute (ATI), https://www.atitradeschools.com.
No College Needed For In-Demand Trade Careers
"Anyone can increase their income and have a flexible career they love in the new year with plumbing, electrical, welding, machine shop, locksmithing, professional gunsmithing, and other, in-demand trade skills they can learn on their own time from the convenience of home," states Gene Kelly, Accelerated Training Institute CEO and author of "The College Myth." "ATI’s online training system is taught by qualified educators who provide easily digestible instruction so that students excel in life without years of study or college debt."
Per their recent study, ATI students surveyed indicated that:
• 82% Achieved Their Learning Goals
• 75% Completed The Course In The Timeframe Expected
• 86% Felt The Course Prepared Them For Field
• 90% Said The Courses Met Their Expectations
Also, the average completion rate for the training was 61% with a student diversity of 85% men and 15% women.
Authorized by the Bureau of Private Postsecondary Education (BPPE) with Exempt Status pursuant to the California Private Post Secondary Education Act of 2009 (ACT) and registered as a Proprietary School with the State Board of Education under Idaho Statues, Title 33, Chapter 24, ATI provides online learning, visual instruction and accelerated training so all students are prepared to join the workforce upon graduation.
Students with ATI Training:
• Learn a trade career for a small fraction of the time and cost of college and without debt;
• Enjoy easy, step-by-step online instruction at their own pace from the safety and comfort of home;
• Receive training from expert craftsman who have over 30 years of extensive in-the-trenches experience; and
• Exceed “learning standards” set by the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER), the Nation’s largest and most respected trade association.
"Our mission is to develop the next generation of competent and professional tradespeople by employing self-paced, distance education as the primary vehicle for learning,” states Kelly. “The U.S. Labor of Bureau Statistics projects massive growth in the need for skilled tradespeople in 2023 and beyond, and we look forward to helping people fill this gap and start a new career they’ll love."
To learn more, visit https://www.atitradeschools.com today.
About Accelerated Training Institute
Since 2007, Accelerated Training Institute (ATI) has radically changed the way trade education is delivered and experienced, providing a proprietary, study-at-home system. Highly qualified trade instructors with decades of real-world experience teach online courses in plumbing, electrical, welding, machine shop, locksmithing, professional gunsmithing, and other, in-demand trade skills. At their own pace, students can quickly and cost-effectively acquire the trade skills necessary to fill current, in-demand, high-paying positions nationwide. Contact us at https://www.atitradeschools.com or call 1-844-811-3907.
