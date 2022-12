St Albans // Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 22A2007155

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: December 12, 2022 at approximately 1425 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Union Street, Richford VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Britt Manning

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

VICTIM 1: Barbara Paradis

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

VICTIM 2: Amy Chartier

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 12, 2022 at approximately 1425 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an assault that took place in Richford VT. Investigation revealed that Manning assaulted both Paradis and Chartier, whom were both transported to Northwest Medical Center for injuries. Manning was subsequently arrested and lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail. Manning is scheduled to be arraigned at Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on December 13, 2022, at 1300 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: CRCF

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/2022, at 1:00 PM

