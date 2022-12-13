Interstate Closures Anticipated Across South Dakota Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

For Immediate Release: Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

Contact: Craig Smith, Director of Operations, 605-773-5155

PIERRE, S.D. – Due to a strong winter storm system predicted to bring freezing rain, substantial snow totals, low visibility, drifting snow and high winds, closures on portions of Interstate 90 in western and central South Dakota are expected mid-morning on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Closures on portions of Interstate 29 north of Brookings are expected mid-day on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. State officials will continue to assess the storm path and road conditions overnight.

Motorists should be aware that freezing rain, accumulating snow, and strong winds are anticipated to make sections of I-90 and I-29 impassable over an extended period of time as this storm system moves through the state over the next few days.

The SDDOT anticipates secondary highways will also become impassable. Numerous No Travel Advisories are also expected to be in place on state highways throughout the state.

SDDOT and South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) are sharing anticipated Interstate closures to encourage travelers to adjust travel plans accordingly in advance of this storm system.

Safety on the roadways, for plow operators and the traveling public, is the number one priority for both DOT and DPS. Please use available resources for travel planning over the next few days.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

For more information about SDDOT highway winter weather planning and services, access the Winter Highway Maintenance Plan at https://dot.sd.gov/media/documents/External%20WHMP.pdf.

-30-