Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,071 in the last 365 days.

Interstate Closures Anticipated Across South Dakota Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

For Immediate Release:  Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

Contact:  Craig Smith, Director of Operations, 605-773-5155

 

PIERRE, S.D. – Due to a strong winter storm system predicted to bring freezing rain, substantial snow totals, low visibility, drifting snow and high winds, closures on portions of Interstate 90 in western and central South Dakota are expected mid-morning on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Closures on portions of Interstate 29 north of Brookings are expected mid-day on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. State officials will continue to assess the storm path and road conditions overnight.

Motorists should be aware that freezing rain, accumulating snow, and strong winds are anticipated to make sections of I-90 and I-29 impassable over an extended period of time as this storm system moves through the state over the next few days.  

The SDDOT anticipates secondary highways will also become impassable. Numerous No Travel Advisories are also expected to be in place on state highways throughout the state.

SDDOT and South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) are sharing anticipated Interstate closures to encourage travelers to adjust travel plans accordingly in advance of this storm system.

Safety on the roadways, for plow operators and the traveling public, is the number one priority for both DOT and DPS. Please use available resources for travel planning over the next few days.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

For more information about SDDOT highway winter weather planning and services, access the Winter Highway Maintenance Plan at https://dot.sd.gov/media/documents/External%20WHMP.pdf.

-30-

You just read:

Interstate Closures Anticipated Across South Dakota Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.