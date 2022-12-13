Award-Winning Film "Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free" Now Available Worldwide

Women are leading the fight for freedom in Iran

We're left in awe of a woman who has quite literally risked everything she has including her life in the name of justice. The power of Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free is palpable.” — Richard Propes, The Independent Critic

LONDON, UK, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning film, "Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free" is now available to watch worldwide on platforms including Vimeo, Amazon, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft, and Spectrum On Demand. Gravitas Ventures, a leading independent film distributor based in the USA, picked up the film after its successful World Premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in September of this year.

This timely and essential film captures the struggle for Women’s Rights in Iran.

Director Dawn Gifford Engle says, "Ever since I met Shirin Ebadi, the first Muslim woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, I have been fascinated by her courage in taking on one of the most repressive regimes in the world – the hard-line theocracy known as Iran. For more than fifteen years, as I have worked alongside Shirin Ebadi, I have been thinking about making this film. But when I heard that she was planning to call for a constitutional referendum in Iran overseen by the United Nations, to finally allow her people to vote freely and to choose their own future path, for themselves, I knew that the time was now."

Shirin Ebadi lives under constant death threats. She is spied upon and followed. She was thrown into prison, and when that did not break her, they imprisoned her sister, her husband, and took from her every single thing that she owned, including her ability to return to her beloved country without being tossed into prison for life. Gifford Engle adds, "But they could not take away her fierce conviction that her people would one day be free – and that it will, indeed, be the women of Iran who will finally bring about an end to this brutal regime. "

As countries around the world continue to take away the rights of women - sometimes slowly, sometimes in the blink of an eye - Shirin Ebadi, the first Muslim woman and the only Iranian to ever win the Nobel Peace Prize, continues to fight for justice. This is a story about how quickly things can change, and how fragile democracy and human freedom can be. This is a cautionary tale about one woman's struggle to restore the rights that women have lost - the women of Iran, and the women of the world.

Praise for the film has been universal. Screencritix says, "Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free gives us a great beginning, a fascinating middle, and if things in the Middle East continue in the direction they are going then director Dawn Gifford Engle will not just end up with one of the greatest endings in film history, but also, one of the greatest endings in world history."

The Independent Film Critic writes, "An engaging and accomplished work...we're left in awe of a woman who has, quite literally, risked everything she has including her life in the name of justice. The power of Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free is palpable. This is a remarkable film that will make you think and make you feel."

Film Threat magazine adds, "Engle will make you empathize with every human on the planet by the time her documentary ends. Aside from the obvious inspirational aspect of the film, it is very handsomely produced. Movie Score: 8/10"

The film is now being featured in film festivals around the world and it has already won Best Documentary and Best Director awards in Chile, Sweden, Turkey, India, France, Indonesia, and Germany. Shirin Ebadi is leading a twelve-month Action Campaign based on the film to bring worldwide support to the brave young women and men who are risking their lives for Democracy in the streets of Iran today.