VENICE, ITALY, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Premiere of “Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free” set for September 5th at the Venice International Film Festival

Screening to be held at the Palazzo del Cinema

The World Premiere of the new feature-length documentary film, “Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free” will occur on September 5th, 20222 at the Palazzo del Cinema. Nobel Peace Prize winner Shirin Ebadi of Iran will be in attendance. This marks her first visit to the Venice International Film Festival.

The first Muslim woman to ever receive the Nobel Peace Prize, Shirin Ebadi has inspired millions around the globe through her work as a human rights lawyer defending women and children against a brutal regime in Iran. Now the film, “Until We Are Free”, tells for the very first time her story of courage and defiance.

The film was produced by an international team, and it was directed and written by award-winning female filmmaker, Dawn Gifford Engle.

“As countries around the world continue to take away the rights of women, Shirin Ebadi continues to fight for justice. This is a story about how quickly things can change, and how fragile democracy and human freedom can be,” said Director Gifford Engle.

Executive Producer Ivan Suvanjieff stated, “This is a cautionary tale about one womanʼs struggle to restore the rights that women have lost - the women of Iran, and the women of the world.”

“Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free” is the seventh film in PeaceJam Production's award winning "Nobel Legacy Film Series", which began eight years ago with the World Premiere of Desmond Tutu's life story, "Children of the Light", at the Monte Carlo Television Festival in June of 2014.

