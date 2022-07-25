Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,704 in the last 365 days.

World Premiere of “Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free” set for September 5th at the Venice International Film Festival

Screening to be held at the Palazzo del Cinema

This is a cautionary tale about one womanʼs struggle to restore the rights that women have lost - the women of Iran, and the women of the world.”
— Executive Producer Ivan Suvanjieff

VENICE, ITALY, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Premiere of “Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free” set for September 5th at the Venice International Film Festival

Screening to be held at the Palazzo del Cinema

The World Premiere of the new feature-length documentary film, “Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free” will occur on September 5th, 20222 at the Palazzo del Cinema. Nobel Peace Prize winner Shirin Ebadi of Iran will be in attendance. This marks her first visit to the Venice International Film Festival.

The first Muslim woman to ever receive the Nobel Peace Prize, Shirin Ebadi has inspired millions around the globe through her work as a human rights lawyer defending women and children against a brutal regime in Iran. Now the film, “Until We Are Free”, tells for the very first time her story of courage and defiance.

The film was produced by an international team, and it was directed and written by award-winning female filmmaker, Dawn Gifford Engle.

“As countries around the world continue to take away the rights of women, Shirin Ebadi continues to fight for justice. This is a story about how quickly things can change, and how fragile democracy and human freedom can be,” said Director Gifford Engle.

Executive Producer Ivan Suvanjieff stated, “This is a cautionary tale about one womanʼs struggle to restore the rights that women have lost - the women of Iran, and the women of the world.”

“Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free” is the seventh film in PeaceJam Production's award winning "Nobel Legacy Film Series", which began eight years ago with the World Premiere of Desmond Tutu's life story, "Children of the Light", at the Monte Carlo Television Festival in June of 2014.

Dawn Engle
PeaceJam Foundation
+34 690 15 55 37
email us here

Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free Trailer

You just read:

World Premiere of “Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free” set for September 5th at the Venice International Film Festival

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.