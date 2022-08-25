Nobel Peace Prize Winner Shirin Ebadi Will Make First Visit to Venice International Film Festival

For World Premiere of "Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free"

This is a cautionary tale about one woman's struggle to restore the rights that women have lost -- the women of the world.” — Victoria Silvstedt

VENICE, ITALY, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Premiere of the new feature-length documentary film, “Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free” will occur on September 5th, 20222 at the Palazzo del Cinema. Nobel Peace Prize winner Shirin Ebadi of Iran will be in attendance. This marks her first visit to the Venice International Film Festival.

The first Muslim woman to ever receive the Nobel Peace Prize, Shirin Ebadi has inspired millions around the globe through her work as a human rights lawyer defending women and children against a brutal regime in Iran. Now the film, “Until We Are Free”, tells for the very first time her story of courage and defiance.

The film was produced by an international team and it was directed and written by an award-winning female filmmaker, Dawn Gifford Engle.

“As countries around the world continue to take away the rights of women, Shirin Ebadi continues to fight for justice. This is a story about how quickly things can change, and how fragile democracy and human freedom can be,” said Director Gifford Engle.

Producer Victoria Silvstedt stated, “This is a cautionary tale about one woman's struggle to restore the rights that women have lost -- the women of the world.” The world-famous Supermodel and actor also served as a Producer for the award-winning movie, "The Dalai Lama: Scientist," which also had it's premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in 2019.

“Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free” is the seventh film in PeaceJam Production's award-winning "Nobel Legacy Film Series", which began eight years ago with the World Premiere of Desmond Tutu's life story, "Children of the Light", at the Monte Carlo Television Festival in June of 2014.

Three stellar Sponsors have come together with the PeaceJam Foundation to support the World Premiere on September 5th at the Venice International Film Festival:

Chantecler, a Capri jewelry house which has always been attentive to social and environmental sustainability issues, this year participates in the Venice Film Festival as a sponsor of the PeaceJam Foundation, a global youth organization led by 14 Nobel Peace Laureates including the Dalai Lama. The foundation's goal is the growth and support of the next generation of Nobel Peace Laureates. Maria Elena Aprea, creative soul of Chantecler, on 5 September will receive the “Hero Award” from Nobel Peace Laurete Shirin Ebadi, in recognition of Chantecler's long standing commitment to social and environmental sustainability.

The French luxury art house Empreinte par Audiard is committed to creating powerful human and artistic experiences to enjoy, share, and pass on from generation to generation, especially with its ultimate one of a kind fine art wine opener, moulded on your own hand, object of memory and emotions, and symbol of legacy. Empreinte par Audiard is also participating in the Venice Film Festival as a sponsor of the PeaceJam Foundation. Sébastien Forest, French pioneer of the new economy, will receive the "Hero Award" from Nobel Peace Laureate Shirin Ebadi in recognition of his lifelong commitment to creating art that inspires and uplifts

Dubai based Omére Longevity Institute, that brings together innovation, technology & organic treatments to transform the future of health & aging, is also a sponsor of the PeaceJam Foundation in Venice. Following his personal experience from stroke and paralysis, Abdulla Al Gurg initiated the Omére Foundation, focused on innovative life science, disease prevention & wellbeing, and he will also be recognized with the "Hero Award."