North America Whole Exome Sequencing Market to Grow at an Excellent CAGR of 22.0% by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 22.0% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Whole Exome Sequencing market research report is generated with the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions, and latest technology. It gives explanation about a methodical investigation of existing scenario of the global market, which takes into account several market dynamics. With the market data of this report, emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market for HEALTHCARE industry can be identified and analysed. Excellent practice models and method of research has been utilized in this report that reveals the best opportunities to thrive in the market. While creating global North America Whole Exome Sequencing market report, markets on the local, regional, as well as global level are explored.
All the data of an excellent North America Whole Exome Sequencing report aids in defining superior business strategies. This market research report has been prepared by assuring a systematic, objective and exhaustive study of the details related to several subjects in the field of marketing. Also, businesses can know the reaction of the consumers to an already existing product in the market. The report helps with the plentiful of market insights and business solutions that will help attain the new horizons of success. All parameters are analysed and evaluated by a team of innovative, enthusiastic and motivated researchers and forecasters so that nothing lefts uncovered in the top notch North America Whole Exome Sequencing business report.
Grab Sample Report with Complete Graphs, Charts and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=north-america-whole-exome-sequencing-market
North America whole exome sequencing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 22.0% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Increasing the preference of WES over whole-genome sequencing due to its low-cost sequencing capability are the major factors for drive the market growth in the forecast period.
Market Outline: -
Whole exome is a genomic technique for sequencing all of the protein-coding region of genes in a genome. Whole exome sequencing is available to patients who are searching for a unifying diagnosis for multiple medical conditions. A laboratory process that is used to determine the nucleotide sequence primarily of the exonic (or protein-coding) regions of an individual’s genome and related sequences, representing approximately 1% of the complete DNA sequence, also called WES. Whole-exome sequencing is a widely used whole exome sequencing method that involves sequencing the protein-coding regions of the genome. The human exome represents less than 2% of the genome, but contains ~85% of known disease-related variants, making this method a cost-effective alternative to whole-genome sequencing.
Exome sequencing using exome enrichment can efficiently detect coding variants across a wide range of applications, including population genetics, genetic disease and cancer studies. The growth of the global whole exome sequencing market is attributed to the reduction in time and cost for sequencing. With the development of new technologies and cancer cure treatment, the whole exome sequencing market in clinical oncology has huge potential in the coming years.
The major companies which are dealing in the s Whole exome sequencing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, BIONEER CORPORATION, ExoDx (a part of Bio-Techne), FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC. (A subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd), GeneFirst Limited, CeGaT GmbH, Meridian, Merck KGaA, SOPHiA GENETICS, Azenta U.S. Inc., CD Genomics, Twist Bioscience, PerkinElmer Genomics (A Subsidiary of PerkinElmer Inc.), GeneDx, LLC, Psomagen, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., among others.
Access Full 350 Pages PDF Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-whole-exome-sequencing-market
North America Whole Exome Sequencing Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing diagnostics applications of whole exome sequencing
There are over 7,000 identified rare diseases and approximately 80% are linked to genetic causes, diagnosing rare disease patients can often be challenging – resulting in lengthy, expensive, and emotional diagnostic odysseys.
Hence, diagnostic applications of WES is expected to propel the market size and is expected to act as driver for the global whole exome sequencing market in the forecast period.
Growing usage of targeted sequencing methods
As genomics-focused pharmacology continues to play a greater role in the treatment of various chronic diseases especially cancer, next-generation sequencing (NGS) is evolving as a powerful tool for providing a deeper and more precise insight at molecular underpinnings of individual tumours and specific receptors.
NGS offers advantages in accuracy, sensitivity and speed compared to traditional methods that have the potential to make a significant impact on the field of oncology. Because NGS can assess multiple genes in a single assay, the need to order multiple tests to identify the causative mutation is eliminated.
Restraint
Cyber security concern in genomics
Software is known to contain vulnerabilities caused by imperfect code, misconfiguration among other and NGS-related software, used to operate sequencing and laboratory equipment or carry out the bioinformatics analyses, is no exception. Software vulnerabilities are exploited to gain unauthorised access to computer systems or networks, leak data, crash or otherwise disrupt various services.
With the advancement in computer application’s cyber hacking has increased in recent past.
These types of incidence about data breach and cyber threat associated with the whole exome sequencing is expected to impede the market growth in the forecast period.
Opportunity
Increasing product launch in recent years
Market players are focusing on launch of new products in whole exome sequencing due to increasing demand for whole exome sequencing techniques. Advancement in the technology is helping the market players for multiple launches of products.
The product launches in the recent years have shown the potential of this technologies and the companies working on this market are trying to get more advanced product in the market which will act as opportunity for the market and will propel the market in forecast period.
Challenge
Lack of skilled professionals
The interpretation of whole-exome sequencing (WES) data requires expertise in genomic informatics and clinical medicine to ensure the accurate and safe reporting of findings. The first step of WES involves the acquisition of high-quality genomic DNA (gDNA) from biological samples, most commonly extracted from peripheral blood leukocytes. Professionals should have information about extraction of gDNA. Also, the preparation of an exome enrichment library is required in WES which is not known to many healthcare specialists.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the North America Whole Exome Sequencing Market
Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.
Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.
Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies.
Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the North America Whole Exome Sequencing Market
Table of Content:
Section 01: Executive Summary
Section 02: Scope of The Report
Section 03: Research Methodology
Section 04: Introduction
Section 05: Market Landscape
Section 06: Market Sizing
Section 07: Five Forces Analysis
Section 08: Market Segmentation by Product
Section 09: Market Segmentation by Application
Section 10: Customer Landscape
Section 11: Market Segmentation by End-User
Section 12: Regional Landscape
Section 13: Decision Framework
Section 14: Drivers and Challenges
Section 15: Market Trends
Section 16: Competitive Landscape
Section 17: Company Profiles
Section 18: Appendix
For More Insights Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=north-america-whole-exome-sequencing-market
North America Whole Exome Sequencing Market Segmentation
North America whole exome sequencing market is segmented on the basis of component, product and service, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
Component
Second-Generation Sequencing
Third-Generation Sequencing
On the basis of component, the North America whole exome sequencing market is segmented into second-generation sequencing and third-generation sequencing.
Product and Services
Systems
Kits
Services
On the basis of product and service, the North America whole exome sequencing market is segmented into systems, kits and services.
Application
Diagnostics
Drug Discovery and Development
Personalized Medicine
Agriculture & Animal Research
Others
On the basis of application, the North America whole exome sequencing market is segmented into drug discovery and development, agriculture & animal research, diagnostics, personalized medicine and others.
End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Academic & Research Institutes
Clinical Laboratories
Others
On the basis of end user, the North America whole exome sequencing market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, hospitals & clinics, clinical laboratories and others.
Distribution Channel
Direct Trade
Retail sales
Others
Reasons to Consider This Report?
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the North America Whole Exome Sequencing Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Core Objective of North America Whole Exome Sequencing Market:
Every firm in the North America Whole Exome Sequencing Market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.
Size of the North America Whole Exome Sequencing Market and growth rate factors.
Important changes in the future North America Whole Exome Sequencing Market.
Top worldwide competitors of the Market.
Scope and product outlook of North America Whole Exome Sequencing Market.
Developing regions with potential growth in the future.
Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.
North America Whole Exome Sequencingtop manufacturers profile and sales statistics.
Browse Trending Reports:
North America Health Tourism Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-health-tourism-market
North America Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-autologous-stem-cell-and-non-stem-cell-based-therapies-market
North America Electrosurgery Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-electrosurgery-market
North America Enteral Feeding Formula Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-enteral-feeding-formula-market
North America Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-anti-snoring-devices-and-snoring-surgery-market
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here