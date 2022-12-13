InterledgerSwap Is Making Cross Border Payments More Efficient With Fast Transactions, Low Fees, And Anonymity

The new decentralized crypto-to-crypto swap platform is backed by XLS token, which offers the dual benefits of utility and liquidity.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InterledgerSwap.com is taking the world by storm with its decentralized crypto-to-crypto swap platform, which uses XLS tokens to back its utility and liquidity. InterledgerSwap strives to make cross-border payments more efficient by providing fast transactions, low fees, and anonymity while solving glaring problems such as reliance on centralized exchanges that limit withdrawals and transfers.

With their crypto exchange, investors can now trade over 300 coins/tokens and 3000 active pairs quickly and easily. In the words of one of the company’s representatives, “This is just the beginning as our platform continues to grow and improve over time. As you make a swap, our XLS token provides liquidity, and each transaction takes only 5-10 minutes to complete. This speed is unprecedented and ensures you can access your funds quickly.”

Benefits of InterledgerSwap

InterledgerSwap allows users to securely swap crypto into any external wallet quickly and anonymously without needing a login account or KYC requirements. With InterledgerSwap, users can access all coins available for trading with full liquidity in the market, which can be completed in as little as 5 to 10 minutes. InterledgerSwap also offers low fees based on each swap, making it more affordable than traditional exchanges.

InterledgerSwap’s XLS token is backed by utility, providing cross-border payment solutions along with partnerships with institutions, banks and investors. InterledgerSwap also helps replace the dollar for cross-border payments with fast, stable, and low fees through the XLS token holders can earn airdrops of XLS for holding 5000 or more tokens.

Explaining The Problem

It is a well-known fact that centralized exchanges are often limited by withdrawals and transfers and can be prone to hacks. This centralized hindrance goes against the decentralized nature of the crypto industry.



How InterledgerSwap Solves The Problem

InterledgerSwap provides an efficient way to transfer funds across borders and solves problems created by reliance on centralized exchanges. By providing a non-KYC service, InterledgerSwap also eliminates traditional centralized exchanges' limitations while avoiding regulations. InterledgerSwap also provides users anonymity by eradicating the need for creating login accounts or KYC requirements.

Solving The Problem of High Fees

InterledgerSwap offers lower transaction fees than traditional exchanges, which often charge relatively high trading and withdrawal fees. With InterledgerSwap, users can now freely access their finances without worrying about high fees.

In short, InterledgerSwap provides a decentralized and secure way to transfer value by providing low fees for every swap. This unlocks the true potential of the decentralized economy, allowing for faster and more secure transactions.

Cryptocurrency exchanges have no limit on the number of fees that they choose to charge. The lower limits, however, depend on the coin, and they fall between $1.7 to $20. This means the user has to pay additional fees for withdrawing and trading that can add up significantly. InterledgerSwap solves this problem by providing a low fee per swap.

Better Liquidity

InterledgerSwap.com is an innovative and revolutionary platform in the crypto industry that helps users trade coins with XLS tokens with low fees and improved liquidity. This decentralized platform helps to promote financial freedom by providing a secure way to transfer value without having to worry about surveillance or censorship. With InterledgerSwap, users can enjoy the convenience of fast transactions, low fees, and improved liquidity.

InterledgerSwap seeks to address the problems of centralized exchanges, which can often be unreliable and prone to hacks. InterledgerSwap allows users to quickly move capital between different coins without having to wait for a transaction to be processed by providing an XLS token that is decentralized and instantly tradable.

The low fees associated with every swap also help promote financial freedom and access worldwide. This will help open up more people to the crypto industry and make it easier for those already in the market.

This platform provides a much-needed solution to the lack of liquidity that has been plaguing the crypto market. As the mainstream realizes these benefits, InterledgerSwap will continue taking market share from centralized exchanges and becoming the leader in token swaps.



How InterledgerSwap’s XLS Token Provides Utility & Benefits Holders

InterledgerSwap’s XLS token provides utility to InterledgerSwap’s users by providing a back-end solution for efficient transactions across borders. XLS tokens offer holders incentives such as airdrops for holding 5000 or more tokens, making them highly desirable assets in the crypto market.

Simply by holding XLS tokens, holders can benefit from InterledgerSwap’s low fees and improved liquidity. XLS tokens provide a secure way for users to store value without having to worry about high fees or the hassle of dealing with centralized entities. Airdrops are a great way to reward XLS holders and also help to promote XLS tokens as useful asset in the crypto industry. With only 7,000,000 XLS tokens available, XLS is an exclusive asset with a limited supply. XLS’s scarcity should make it a desirable investment for those seeking exposure in the crypto market.

InterledgerSwap’s swap engine is designed to provide users with a safe and easy way to swap crypto into any external wallet quickly and anonymously. InterledgerSwap’s decentralized swap engine also offers low fees, making it more affordable than other exchanges. The InterledgerSwap platform is designed to benefit DeFi investors through its commitment to providing liquidity and utility to the crypto market and its user-friendly interface that makes investing easier.

Conclusion

InterledgerSwap is a decentralized crypto-to-crypto swap platform with an XLS token to back its utility and liquidity. InterledgerSwap provides users with secure transactions that are quick and anonymous, low fees, and incentives for holders of its XLS tokens. InterledgerSwap also has a swap engine to make investing easier and social media platforms to grow its community.

InterledgerSwap's innovative swap engine provides XLS token holders with the best rate for their trades and helps to ensure maximum profits. With the best exchange rate automatically chosen and partnerships with impressive organizations, XLS token holders are sure to benefit from the XLS utility. The XLS token is positioned to become a major player in the decentralized finance space. Therefore, XLS token holders can be sure that their XLS tokens are an investment with potential.

InterledgerSwap is committed to providing users with an efficient way to transfer funds across borders, helping them take advantage of the benefits that blockchain technology has to offer. InterledgerSwap is a great option for those looking for a reliable, decentralized exchange with a commitment to providing users with the best experience possible. InterledgerSwap is here to stay and help bridge the gap between traditional financial systems and decentralized finance.

To learn more about InterledgerSwap in detail visit Medium.com.

To get started visit: http://interledgerswap.com