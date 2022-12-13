TCP Announces TCP Cloud Services: Initial Solution deployed for SugarCRM + Epicor Integration and Implementation

TCP is releasing the first ever no code, out of the box integration between Epicor Kinetic and SugarCRM, enabling visibility of the entire customer lifecycle.

MIAMI, FL, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology Coast Partners (TCP), a Miami-based consulting firm representing multiple enterprise business solutions, announced today has further enhanced its own line of proprietary solutions TCP Cloud Services. As part of the evolution of the TCP Cloud Services suite that includes the TCPBOT, DocSend and XR Connect for Epicor Kinetic and SAP Business One, TCP is now releasing the first ever no code, out of the box integration between Epicor Kinetic and SugarCRM, which enables businesses full visibility of the entire customer lifecycle. Focused on midsize companies, this prepackaged solution integrates the entire lifecycle of a customer, from demand generation and customer experience to the manufacturing shop floor and the supply chain. TCP recognizes that an out of the box integrated solution that provides this kind of visibility and traceability has become pressing necessity to compete, and this announcement is a game changer for this market.

TCP represents the best software solutions available in the market to their clients in Latin America and the world. Seeing the growing need for business systems to no longer exist isolated from each other, they developed TCP Cloud Services to focus in filling the gaps created by the boundaries of traditional enterprise solutions. Marrying demand generation and customer experience via SugarCRM with the power of the Epicor Kinetic platform in manufacturing and supply chain has been an area of high interest for TCP customers making it the logical next step for the TCP Cloud Services suite.



“This is what we do,” said Ivan Rebolledo, TCP’s Chief Revenue Officer. “With more than 25 years of experience in the enterprise solutions space Technology Coast Partners has a long track record as a visionary team helping Customers stay ahead of the curve. With the integration of world class ERP and CRM solutions for mid-market companies we offer the best integrated solution anchored in Epicor Kinetic and SugarCRM, a natural, seamless orchestration of the entire customer lifetime cycle, from lead generation to the shop floor and beyond.”

Christian Wettre, SVP and GM, Sugar Platform, commented, “SugarCRM is excited to see Technology Coast Partners (TCP), as a recent Sugar partner and a long-established Epicor partner, provide additional integration between the Sugar platform and Epicor ERP software. Integration to customer data housed in the ERP system is a critical requirement for our mid-market manufacturing customers. Epicor and SugarCRM have a significant overlap in customers and this out-of-the-box integration accelerates time-to-value for those customers and accelerates growth.”

Brenda Nobleza, Epicor Regional Vice-President, Americas Channel added, “Epicor has always focused in responding to customer’s requirements beyond the boundaries of our own solutions, and we have a long track record of integrating with best of breed and industry specific systems. We normally do this working closely with partners like TCP, they can extend and integrate Epicor Kinetic leveraging our technology, and in the case of the integration with SugarCRM we see a lot of potential to serve customers that are looking to implement advanced CRM and Marketing Automation features as part of their transformation projects”

About Technology Coast Partners

Technology Coast Partners (TCP) is a Miami-based technology firm that accelerates digital transformation for mid-size and large manufacturing and distribution companies. We represent the best software solutions available in the market to our clients in Latin America and the world not only by integrating software but by assembling a portfolio we sell, implement and support. TCP also serves as an authorized value-added reseller, leveraging their strong ecosystem in the region, as well as the depth of our expertise to ensure high customer satisfaction and commercial success for our partners’ products. For more information, visit www.tcpmiami.com

About Epicor

Epicor equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For 50 years, Epicor customers in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Innovative Epicor solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to respond flexibly to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates its customers' ambitions, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective. Visit www.epicor.com for more information.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier. Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR. For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.