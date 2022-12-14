The First Annual Hope For The Holiday Food and Toy Drive Takes Place Sunday, December 18 in Metro-Atlanta

Hope For The Holidays – Free Toys, Turkeys, and More

ATLANTA, GA, USA, December 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Positive American Youth (PAYUSA) and The Venue at West Cobb will hold their first annual Hope for the Holiday food and toy drive Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 1 pm-4 pm. The event is free, open to the public, and will be held at The Venue at West Cobb (3999 Austell Road Austell, GA 30106 suite 351). Reec of Majic 107.5 /97.5 will host the community fun day consisting of live entertainment, games, free toy and turkey giveaways, and even Santa Claus.ABOUT PAYUSAPositive American Youth (PAYUSA) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that provides thousands of families with free food and resources monthly with their food pantry and community resource center. PAYUSA also has a variety of programs that are based on youth development and empowerment. The organization is family-owned and operated and has been actively doing work in metro-Atlanta communities since 1997. Along with the food pantry, PAYUSA executes mass food distributions, giving thousands of pounds of food to needy families monthly. Keep up to date on PAYUSA events by visiting www.PayUsa.org

