New Updated ARCI EXTREME-LIFE LED Bollard Light

ARCI is a newly updated LED Bollard Light featuring EXTREME-LIFE and a Marine Grade Finish for extra durability

WORCESTER, MA, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, an industry leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the newly updated ARCI LED Bollard Light featuring L70 @ 120,000 hour EXTREME-LIFE, a standard Marine Grade Finish for extra durability, and new 590 nanometer Amber LEDs for sea turtle friendly and wildlife safe applications. ARCI LED bollard lights fit three essential and distinct markets. With the marine grade finish and EXTREME-LIFE L70 @ 120,000 hours, ARCI bollard lights are the go to choice for waterfront locations. The full cutoff optics with 590 nm Amber LEDs or 3000 Kelvin LEDs enables ARCI to be an obvious choice for locations subject to dark sky regulations. With an optional backlight shield, ARCI emits light on one side and no light on the other. That is essential for areas whit potential light trespass issues. ARCI equipped with the backlight shield can keep light out of apartment windows or from crossing over a property line. The light is emitted only where it is wanted and needed.

"ARCI EXTREME-LIFE LED bollard lights are another part of Access Fixtures commitment to build high performance lighting solutions." said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. “This is not just another pretty LED bollard light. ARCI is a LED bollard light that solves issues faced by lighting designers, property managers, and site engineers.”

ARCI bollard lights are EXTREME-LIFE rated L70 at over 120,000 hours for years of maintenance-free use. ARCI is IP66 rated with a die-cast aluminum head protecting a horizontal mounted shatterproof polycarbonate lens. The horizontal lens is an essential part of the design. Beyond providing a modern architectural element, the horizontal lens makes it almost impossible for the lens to be impacted by flying debris. This makes ARCI more hurricane proof and less subject to vandalism. The marine grade finish is key too. ARCI LED bollard light come standard with a marine grade finish that protects the bollard light materials from the elements for years to comes.

ARCI LED bollard lights features a durable die-cast aluminum head, as well as a heavy duty body and base which are protected by the standard marine grade finish. It is IP66 wet location rated. The standard color is black. RAL finishes are possible subject to a minimum order quantity. ARCI is rated L70 @ 120,000+ hours, and has an operating temperature range of -22°F to 122°F. ARCI is available in 19.5" and 36.5" heights. A choice of 590nm Amber, 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K is available. Color rendering of of Ra>80 standard for 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K. Optics include Type 3, Type 4, and Type 5, and there is an optional backlight shield. 1-10v Dimming is standard. ARCI comes with a 5-year limited warranty. For more information contact Access Fixtures.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.