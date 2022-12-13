New traffic pattern at I-64 Nitro exit goes into effect Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

Submit Release
Speed limit in the work zone will be 55 mph. I-64 will remain two lanes in the area of the Nitro exit through completion of the construction project in 2024. The work is is part of an approximately $224 million project to widen I-64 to six lanes between Nitro and the US 35 exit, and is paid for by Gov. Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.

The project includes construction of the Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge, which opened to traffic in late October, and the demolition of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge and construction of a new bridge on a portion of the existing bridge pilings.

Once all work is completed, the new bridge will carry westbound traffic and the rebuilt Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge  will carry eastbound traffic. Both bridges will be four lanes wide, to allow motorists to travel between the Nitro and St. Albans exits without having to enter continuous traffic lanes.

Drivers may experience delays in the area during peak traffic times. The West Virginia Division of Highways urges drivers to slow down in the work zone, pay attention and put down cell phones during construction.​

