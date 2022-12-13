Submit Release
Blockchain Data Management Corporation Anti-Piracy Media Sharing Solution

Innovative New Algo developed for the Secure transmission of Media over the Web

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain Data Management Corporation Anti-Piracy TV Sharing Solution is a blockchain-based content distribution system for distributing, monitoring, and regulating playback of audiovisual works provided to Homes, Retail Establishments, movie theaters and other end users. “With the help of such a mechanism, Content Creators may make progress in addressing the persistent issue of movie piracy leaks after they are released for distribution” says Lardi Kaoueche the inventor of the process.

Piracy nowadays takes many different forms such as music, television, movies, films, books, and software piracy. Kaoueche continues, “Piracy accounts for roughly 300 billion views per year, 80% of which can be attributed to illegal streaming services. This accounts for losses of between $29.2 and $71 billion each year, the loss of 71,000 jobs in the US and takes up almost 25% of the available Global bandwidth”.

The system will work as follows: before to allowing media material playback, the method would use blockchain technology to confirm that the media content had arrived at its intended location. The scheme will include an auditing mechanism which will monitor content playback on verified users to make sure that the quantity of playbacks is accurately reported.

The blockchain – based system would utilize Blockchain Data Management(s) registration server to create a distinct marker for each movie or other piece of content and set up blocks for each authorized user. A “transaction” would be created on the blockchain every time the playback is toggled to award every playback with a unique license that allows it to play the material. The content itself is then encrypted at every stage of the procedure.

