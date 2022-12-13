CME Corp., the largest US medical equipment-only distributor, announces the addition of two new warehouses

CME Corp., the largest equipment-only distributor of medical products in the U.S., is pleased to announce the addition of two new warehouses.

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- “CME Corp. has experienced significant growth in both the Chicago and Dallas markets over the past few years resulting in the need to increase our operational infrastructure. We have outgrown our existing warehouse footprints in both markets due to an increase in the level of direct-to-site (DTS) and warehousing related activity. As a sales territory grows, part of the evolution is the warehouse infrastructure needed to support that growth. The current sales activity as well as the growth potential necessitates the investments in these markets” said Eric Robinson, Vice President of Operations.The Dallas warehouse has increased the overall warehousing capacity by approximately 55% for that market. The Chicago warehouse increases our warehouse capacity by approximately 60% and is well positioned to serve both the local Chicago market as well as function as an operational hub for the Midwest region. Both warehouses will be operational in January of 2023. Eric Robinson also added that “geographically, it made good strategic sense to bolster our presence in the middle of the country. This will allow us to continue to streamline and enhance our Direct-to-Site (DTS) related offerings in these regions.”Both facilities will enable us to provide better service to our customers by making enhanced DTS related offerings available including larger throughput for projects, extended storage capabilities for customer direct products and overall enhancements to the efficiency of CME’s warehousing, inventory and DTS functions. CME Corp. has a total of 33 warehouse locations across the U.S.About CME Corp:CME Corp. is the nation's premier source for healthcare equipment, turnkey logistics, and biomedical services, representing 2 million+ products from more than 2,000 manufacturers. With two corporate offices and 35+ service centers, our mission is to help healthcare facilities nationwide reduce the cost of the equipment they purchase, make their equipment specification, delivery, installation, and maintenance processes more efficient, and help them seamlessly launch, renovate, and expand on schedule.