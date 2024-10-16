CME CORP RECOGNIZED AS A 2024 STATE OF RHODE ISLAND TOP WORKPLACE

CME Corp. has been recognized as one of Rhode Island’s Top Workplaces of 2024

I am incredibly proud and honored that we have been named one of the top workplaces in Rhode Island for a fourth year in a row.” — KC Meleski, President, CME Corp.

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CME Corp. has been recognized by the Providence Journal, in conjunction with USA Today, as one of Rhode Island’s Top Workplaces of 2024.Says CME Corp. President, KC Meleski, “I am incredibly proud and honored that we have been named one of the top workplaces in Rhode Island for a fourth year in a row. This recognition is a testament to the continued dedication and hard work of our entire team to create a positive, supportive environment where everyone can thrive.”This recognition is solely based on feedback gathered from employees through a confidential survey conducted by Energage LLC, a leading company in employee engagement technology. The survey assesses various aspects of the employee experience, including feeling respected and supported, opportunities for growth, and a sense of empowerment, among other key themes.“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”About CME Corp:Delivering a Better Experience CME Corp is the nation's premier source for healthcare equipment , turnkey logistics, and biomedical services, representing 2 million+ products from more than 2,000 manufacturers. With 37 service centers strategically positioned across the country and increasing, we are readily accessible to our customers. Our mission is to help healthcare facilities nationwide reduce the cost of the equipment they purchase, make their equipment specification, delivery, installation, and maintenance processes more efficient, and help them seamlessly launch, renovate, and expand on schedule.About EnergageMaking the world a better place to work together.Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.