Reverse Logistics Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 5.3% by 2029, Size, Future Trends and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global Reverse Logistics Market is growing with a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 954,500.37 million by 2029. Increased adoption of smartphones and online shopping is expected to drive the market's growth.
Reverse Logistics Market Overview:
This reverse logistics market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario, contact us for an Analyst Brief. Our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Top Leading Key Players of Reverse Logistics Market:
FedEx
United Parcel Service of America, Inc.
Deutsche Post DHL Group
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
XPO Logistics, Inc
Kintetsu World Express, Inc.
Core Logistic Private Limited
DGS Translogistics India Pvt. Ltd.
IBM Corporation
Indev Group of companies
LogiNext Solutions Inc
NFI Industries
Optoro, Inc.
Reverse Logistics Group
ReverseLogix
Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.
Schenker AG
ShipWizard
Woodfield Distribution, LLC
YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD.
Recent Development:
* In January 2022, FedEx launched its logistics-as-a-service solution in collaboration with Microsoft. The main objective of this service launch was to strengthen the company's logistic capabilities. Through this company ensured innovation in logistics to keep in pace with growth in technology
* In January 2021, Schenker AG was awarded a contract by Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) for a period of 10 years. Under this contract, DB Schenker will support the development of Asia's first of its kind advanced manufacturing facility equipped with automated and smart logistics solutions. This has enabled them to expand their global presence as well as mark themselves as global logistics leaders
Global Reverse Logistics Market Scope and Market Size
On the basis of the return type, the global reverse logistics market is segmented into returns, returns avoidance, remanufacturing, refurbishing, packaging, unsold goods, end-of-life, delivery failure, rentals & leasing, repairs & maintenance, and others. In 2022, the returns segment is expected to hold a larger share in the reverse logistics market owing to factors such as rapid growth in online platforms and the e-commerce sector, which has boosted the demand for various types of consumer products. According to stats, one out of three online products are returned. This is hoisting the segment growth as the returns need to be managed in a proper way.
On the basis of components, the global reverse logistics market is segmented into return policy and procedure (RPP), remanufacturing or refurbishment (ROR), and waste disposal (WAD). In 2022, the return policy and procedure (RPP) segment is expected to hold a larger share in the reverse logistics market owing to factors such as rapid growth in the e-commerce sector, which has boosted the demand for consumer products which in fact has increased the returns of the product if not convenient for the consumer. Return policy and procedure are followed by the reverse logistics providers.
On the basis of service type, the global reverse logistics market is segmented into transportation, warehousing, reselling, replacement management, refund management authorization, others. In 2022, the transportation segment is expected to hold a larger share in the reverse logistics market due to factors such as the penetration of the e-commerce sector has boosted the demand for consumer products that need to be transported to its consumer. Transportation facility is an important aspect in reverse logistics as it ensures safe delivery of products upon a time.
On the basis of end-user, the global reverse logistics market is segmented into textile and garments, E-commerce, automotive, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, retail, luxury goods, reusable packaging, others. In 2022, the E-commerce segment is expected to hold a larger share in the reverse logistics market due to growing demand among consumers for quality products such as consumer electronics, auto parts, and pharma product deliveries over fast, fast-growing online platforms such as e-commerce, ensuring quality.
Reverse Logistics Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the global reverse logistics market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America.
The country section of the reverse logistics market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts, and import-export analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands the impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Reverse Logistics Market Key Benefits over Global Competitors:
The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Reverse Logistics market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.
Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.
The major countries in each region are analysed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.
The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Reverse Logistics industry.
Some of the key questions answered in these Reverse Logistics market reports:
What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
Which are the key factors driving the Reverse Logistics?
What was the size of the emerging Reverse Logistics by value in 2021?
What will be the size of the emerging Reverse Logistics in 2029?
Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Reverse Logistics?
What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Reverse Logistics?
What is sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Reverse Logistics?
What are the Reverse Logistics opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Reverse Logistics Industry?
Table of Content: Global Reverse Logistics Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Reverse Logistics Market Report
Part 03: Global Reverse Logistics Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Reverse Logistics Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Reverse Logistics Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
