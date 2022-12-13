Warm Touch – A CSR Initiative by Intense Technologies
Intense Technologies at the forefront in community service
We believe, with a little effort, we can improve a lot of things around us.”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intense Technologies has always been at the forefront of giving back to the community and working towards the greater cause. And this time, we have made our philanthropic efforts for the less fortunate people. With temperatures dropping in the country, and in our city, Hyderabad, we volunteered to do our bit for the needy and homeless this winter.
— Mr. C.K. Shastri, Founder & MD, Intense Technologies
“No one has ever become poor by giving” – Anne Frank
And this is exactly what Intense stands for. Enthusiastic volunteers from across Hyderabad distributed blankets to the poor and needy in the activity, ‘Warm Touch – A CSR Initiative’- a blanket distribution drive conducted on 2nd December 2022. The purpose of the drive was to identify and distribute blankets to the needy and underprivileged with an aim to reduce the inequities between the privileged and the underprivileged.
Our leader, Mr. CK Shastri has always held community service above all, which inspires us to walk on the same path. We shall continue to work towards the betterment of society at every possible opportunity and bridge the gap between people and help the community grow with many more such Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)activities at Intense. We believe, with a little effort, we can improve a lot of things around us.
It is the season of sharing, and we at Intense believe that while we’re sharing gifts, meals, and quality time with loved ones, it’s important to look for opportunities to give back to our communities.
Intense Technologies offers a broad range of best-in-class customer communications and digital experience products for enterprises across the world. Using AI, low-code, and other advanced technologies, Intense’s digital customer engagement solutions process billions of USD worth of client revenue data, help onboard more than 3 million customers per month, send more than 400 million notifications every day, and has a 500 million customer base across engagements.
For more information about our offerings, you can visit www.in10stech.com or email at info@in10stech.com
About Intense Technologies
Intense Technologies Limited is a global enterprise software products company, headquartered in India with a strong and emerging presence in USA, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC. Our enterprise software products are used globally by Fortune 500s for the digital transformation of customer-centric business processes resulting in improved revenues, greater customer centricity, and reduced operational expenses. We serve customers across 4 continents, with a 70% market share in Telecom in South Asia. Today, we process 25 billion USD worth of client revenue data and have a 500 million subscriber base across our engagements. Intense Technologies has sales offices in Singapore, UAE, USA, and UK.
Intense Technologies: BSE: 532326; ISIN: INE781A01025; Bloomberg: INTEC IN
Bhavana Savarkar
Intense Technologies Limited
+91 98493 93201
bhavana.s@in10stech.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other