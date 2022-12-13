SPTO Administers Content Strategy Training In House

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) and consulting partner Trove Tourism Development Advisors recently held an in house training session on Digital Content Strategy for SPTO.

The training is part of the Pacific Digital Tourism Transformation Project funded by the New Zealand government (NZMFAT Phase 2). The project aims to accelerate the recovery of the tourism sector in the Pacific and build a more resilient and sustainable industry leveraging digital capabilities. Trove began working with SPTO in July 2022 to put together tailored digital content strategies for SPTO and National Tourism Organisations from member countries.

In acknowledging the importance of the training sessions, SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker mentioned that it allowed SPTO staff to share their views and thoughts on digital content creation and communication.

“Digitalization is becoming increasingly important in all aspects of our lives, particularly post-pandemic as we are all geared towards recovery efforts. We recognize that technology has presented us with various opportunities to collaborate and innovate and fortunately through NZMFAT Phase 2, we have the opportunity to drive digital transformation internally and for the benefit of our members”, he said.

During the training with the SPTO Team, Trove consultants Danny Cohanpour (CEO and Founder) and Olivia Ward (Digital Marketing Consultant), focused on a variety of areas, including:

• Social media strategies targeting consumer, trade, and media audiences

• Email strategies that SPTO for target audiences

• User-generated content processes to highlight Pacific destinations

• Aligning messaging strategies across a range of audiences

Mr. Cohanpour congratulated SPTO on its important role of pioneering digital transformation for the Pacific tourism sector, noting that the project is the first of its kind for industry.