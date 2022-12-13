Submit Release
Staff Achievements Recognized Through Internal Awards Programme

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) continues to recognize and encourage staff achievements through an annual awards programme that rewards outstanding staff members. Overseen by the senior leadership team, the employee of the year criteria comprises of a range of considerations including overall performance, interactions with team members and collaboration across divisions.

At a recent staff retreat Executive Office Assistant, Benjamin Shaw, was recognized as the 2022 Employee of the Year with Finance and Administration Assistant, Reema Lal, scooping the first runner prize. In acknowledging the award, Benjamin commended the hardworking SPTO team for their support.

“Our whole team has worked tremendously hard throughout the year and they all deserve recognition. I am delighted to receive this award, it is a great way to end the year”, Benjamin said.

In congratulating staff on their achievements, SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker mentioned that reward programmes are an important way of supporting and motivating staff.

“This type of recognition is essential for employee satisfaction and development. It is a small gesture of our appreciation for team members that consistently go above and beyond. It is important for our staff to know that their efforts do not go unnoticed. Congratulations to both Benjamin and Reema, these awards are well deserved”, Mr. Cocker said.

