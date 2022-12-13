Bioreactors Market is Set to Boom Worldwide with a USD Value of 2439.43 Million During the Forecast Period 2030
A worldwide Bioreactors Market research report is a verified and reliable source of information that gives a telescopic view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations, and opportunities that drives the business toward success.
The United States and Canada are two of the region’s largest countries, invest heavily in research and development. According to the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States spent approximately USD 7,767 million on biotechnology research in 2020. They also predicted that by 2022, this figure would rise to USD 7,912 million. The high amount spent is expected to boost market growth because it translates to increased demand for new drugs and pharmaceutical ingredients produced by bioreactors.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the bioreactors market which was USD 1327.75 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 2439.43 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
A bioreactor is a device that provides a controlled environment for organisms such as animal cells, mammalian cells, yeast cells, and bacteria to grow. They are used in the production of pharmaceuticals such as monoclonal antibodies and vaccines. A controlled environment is required for the manufacture of biological, biochemical, and biomechanically engineered products. A bioreactor is a vessel, tub, or tank that acts as a biological catalyst to aid in the chemical transformation of biological raw materials. Bioreactors have long been used to produce high-value products and therapeutic biomolecules. These instruments regulate and track environmental conditions throughout the culture’s ongoing reaction.
Bioreactors Market Dynamics
Drivers
Broad applications in the manufacturing of novel molecules
The growing adoption of advanced technologies to simplify complex manufacturing will drive the market demand. The segmental statistics are expected to be driven by the widespread use of bioreactors in developing and manufacturing complex molecules such as nucleic acids and proteins. These are the certain factors which propel the market growth.
Initiatives by major corporations
Initiatives by major corporations are also boosting market growth. For instance, Eppendorf’s SciVario system for small- and bench-scale applications was introduced in February 2020. The new system is intended for academic and industrial use. Furthermore, in August 2019, the UK-based REPROCELL Europe Ltd announced exclusive distribution rights to the ABLE Biott Bioreactor System. They are a single-use reactor series for stem cell culture. The ABLE Biott Bioreactor System is a lab-scaled bioreactor system that allows stem cell researchers to study and culture pluripotent stem cells in a novel way. These are the initiatives which propel the growth of market.
Opportunities
Rising R&D activities
Furthermore, growing R&D activities for preventive vaccine development around the world have increased demand for clinical-stage bioreactors. For instance, ABEC has supplied CSR bioreactors to Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SIIPL) to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine. As a result of increased adoption of bioreactors in several manufacturing facilities, the market will continue to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Global Bioreactors Market Scope
The bioreactors market is segmented on the basis of product type, cell, molecule, usage, scale, material, control type, suppliers and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product Type
Single-use
Reusable
Cell
Mammalian Cells
Bacterial Cells
Yeast Cells
Molecule
Monoclonal Antibodies
Vaccines
Recombinant Proteins
Stem Cells
Gene Therapy
Usage
Lab-Scale Production
Developmental
Pre-clinical and Clinical
Commercial Production
Pilot-Scale Production
Full-Scale Production
Scale
5L-20L
20L-200L
200L-1500L
Above 1500L
Material
Glass
Stainless Steel
Single Use
Control Type
Manual
Automated
Suppliers
OEM
System Integrators
EPCs
End User
Research and Development Departments
Research and Development Institutes
CROs
Biopharmaceutical Companies
Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer and CMOs
Bioreactors Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The bioreactors market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, cell, molecule, usage, scale, material, control type, suppliers and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the bioreactors market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the bioreactors market because of advances in life science research and development Furthermore, an increase in investment and the number of biomanufacturing facilities will fuel the region’s bioreactors market growth during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 because of the rise in chronic diseases Furthermore, the growing demand for novel biologic drugs, as well as the growing number of pharmaceutical companies.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The bioreactors market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for bioreactors market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the bioreactors market. The data is available for historic period 2011-2021.
Competitive Landscape and Bioreactors Market Share Analysis
The bioreactors market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to bioreactors market.
Some of the major players operating in the bioreactors market are:
Sartorius AG (Germany)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
General Electric (U.S.)
Eppendorf AG (Germany)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
Pall Corporation (U.S.)
ZETA (India)
PIERRE GUERIN (France)
PRaj Hipurity Systems Limited (India)
Bioengineering AG (Switzerland)
Infors AG (Switzerland)
Solaris Biotechnology Srl. (Italy)
Bbi Biotech (Germany)
Shanghai Bailun Biotechnology co., Ltd. (China)
PBS Biotech Inc. (U.S.)
CerCell A/S (Denmark)
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)
Research Methodology:
Data collection and base year analysis are done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The stage includes obtaining market information or related data through various sources and strategies. It includes examining and planning all the data acquired from the past in advance. It likewise envelops the examination of information inconsistencies seen across different information sources. The market data is analysed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more, please request an analyst call or drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market and primary (industry expert) validation. Data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Patent Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
