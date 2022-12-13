Command Church Launches World's First Blockchain-Based Christian Ministry

Command Church is combining the Power of Blockchain Technology and Christianity with $JTHC Coin.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Command Church is pleased to announce the world's first Church on the blockchain. The church, which is powered by its own cryptocurrency coin, $JTHC, is now open to investment from those who want to be a part of this innovative and groundbreaking project.

Command Church was founded by Samuel Waterhouse, who experienced a supernatural touch from God that changed his life in December 2018. After leaving another ministry to pursue his own projects, Waterhouse opened a shop in early 2020 that offered free food and prayer to anyone who needed it. This led to media attention and the growth of the ministry, which has now become the Command Church.

The church's cryptocurrency coin JESUS THE HEALER CHALLENGE, powered by Command Church, is the next step in its evolution. It is a not-for-profit business model that will introduce never-before-seen blockchain utility projects, bringing the power of this technology to the ministry with the mission of spreading the word of God and providing healing to those in need.

In addition to its unique approach to ministry, Command Church also has a modern and attractive approach, appealing to younger generations and those looking for true guidance that a church can provide. The church is committed to transparency, including in its finances, operation, and invites everyone to join the “JESUS THE HEALER ARMY”.

Command Church has proof of miracles on its website, using faith in the name of Jesus, attending Australia’s largest radio show which can be found here.

The $JTHC coin will be available for purchase starting on December 25, 2022, the date that Jesus was born. Investors can now participate in the coin presale event on their website.

To learn more about Command Church and engage with the JESUS THE HEALER ARMY, visit their Telegram. Discover more at: www.commandchurch.com

Command Church is excited to be at the forefront of bringing the power of blockchain technology to the world of religion. Through the use of the $JTHC coin, the church will continue its mission of spreading the word of God and providing healing to those in need. We invite all interested investors to join us on this journey and be a part of this innovative and exciting project.

About Command Church

Command Church is a vibrant and dynamic church founded on the principles of faith, hope, and love, Command Church seeks to be a beacon of light and a source of support for all who are seeking a deeper connection with God. With a focus on fellowship, worship, and service, Command Church offers a wide range of activities and programs for people of all ages and backgrounds. Whether you are looking for a place to connect with other believers, to grow in your faith, or to serve the community, Command Church is the place for you.