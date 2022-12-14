Rough Guides announce 7 Unmissable Travel Trends for 2023

7 Unmissable Travel Trends for 2023

From reconnection through travel to environmental concerns, the list’s underlying themes echo Rough Guides’ long commitment to adventurous & responsible travel

The future of travel will be highly personalised and that’s the approach we take to planning trips for our readers.” — René Frey, CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 70% of surveyed readers want to experience something new

Travellers have trusted Rough Guides to inspire their travels for over 40 years, and 2023 will be no different. Today, Rough Guides reveals its must-read guide to 2023’s top travel trends.

To compile their inspirational roundup, the Rough Guides team quizzed their well-travelled guidebook editors and their vast network of local travel experts around the world. They also asked their travel-savvy readers to share their 2023 travel dreams. After crunching the numbers, Rough Guides presents 7 exciting travel trends for 2023 and, crucially, shows travellers to make them a reality.

Highlights of the Rough Guides trend list include:

- Embracing the new – an astonishing 70% of readers want new travel experiences

- Antarctica, Bhutan, South Pacific – exciting new entries on readers’ bucket lists

- Love for Scotland – Scottish highlands and islands will surge in popularity in 2023

- Indulgence is out, adventure is in – less than 5% of readers want luxury travel

- Practical advice – how to make each trend a reality, with sample itineraries

Rough Guides CEO René Frey says: “We believe in giving our readers carefully curated travel advice, so they don’t feel overwhelmed. After all, travel planning should be fun! That’s why we’ve come up with seven distinct trends for 2023, each one meaningful and achievable. Rough Guides has always been about bringing travellers practical advice, as well as inspiration, so we don’t just describe travel trends, we show travellers how to experience them in ways that suit them. The future of travel will be highly personalised and that’s the approach we take to planning trips for our readers. I’ve been travelling for decades and our latest list of trends has got me wondering: which new places will I explore in 2023?”

About Rough Guides

Founded in Singapore in 1970, Apa Publications is today an internationally-staffed company pushing the boundaries of what is expected of a travel publisher and constantly evolving to meet travellers’ needs. With two travel brands, Rough Guides synonymous with practical travel tips and adventurous travellers and Insight Guides with a highly-visual and cultural focus, Apa has been serving travellers for over 50 years, providing services in three areas: publishing, tailor-made trips and bespoke brand service solutions.

Apa’s combined publishing list comprises hundreds of full-colour print guidebooks coming in packages with free e-book downloads to support light packing and responsible travel.

The tailor-made trip offering makes planning and booking trips worldwide easy and hassle-free by matching travellers with local travel specialists who use their long standing insider knowledge to make each trip truly special.

Apa’s bespoke brand services offer solutions to create and deliver bespoke promotion campaigns for brands with access to a wide travel audience.

Whatever a traveller needs, Apa provides a solution and service to help.