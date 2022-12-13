Global Healthcare Services Market to reach USD 21.06 trillion by 2030
The USD 10.3 trillion global healthcare services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.30% from 2022 to 2030 with interesting trends boosting its adoption
Over the past few years, pharma companies have realized that while they continue to thrive in science and therapeutics, extending supportive services to patients is just as essential to their success”AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insights10 has published a series of reports on Global Healthcare Services Market, which includes a Global report, as well as regional reports for North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America; and country-wise reports for 17+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia and UK.
The USD 10.3 trillion (2021) global market of healthcare services is expected to reach USD 21.06 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.30% from 2022 to 2030. The global healthcare services market is experiencing an interesting array of trends contributing to a boost in its adoption. These include the introduction of sophisticated testing technologies for better and earlier disease detection and treatment, infrastructure development in medical-centers, and the rise in number of medical service providers after the setback during covid-19 pandemic.
Insights10 has additionally also published a report on the Global Home Healthcare market. Home healthcare encompasses services that offer care to patients to their assured comfort - treating sickness or accidents in their own home. From nursing to personalized medical care, including checking vitals and laboratory workups, all falls within the ambit of offered services. According to the report, the rising geriatric population across the world, predominantly in Germany, France, Japan, and the US is the top reason that is promoting the market. Digitalization in the healthcare sector is another factor that is improving the delivery system for these services, popularizing the adoption. The market was valued at USD 299.24 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to hit USD 961.12 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.9% (2022-2030). Categorically, home care is offered for:
1. Personal care and companionship - includes non-medical care for senior citizens
2. Private care - to get nursing service for long-term injury, disability or chronic illness
3. Short-term care with designated patients
Patient Support Programs (PSPs) is another major service format and is offered by pharmaceutical companies. Insights10’s Global Patient Support Programs (PSPs) market analysis highlights hard facts of PSPs’ little awareness; globally as less as 19% patients are aware of the services offered by the pharmaceutical companies and 84% patients are hoping for the pharma companies to build a relationship with patient organizations so they can get a seamless patient experience. Over the past few years, pharma companies have realized that while they continue to thrive in science and therapeutics, extending supportive services to patients is just as essential to their success. The market of these patient support programs is forecasted to grow as large as USD 12.3 billion by 2025. PSPs offer services to address 3 board concerns:
1. Caregiver access - through telehealth/virtual care, remote monitoring, homecare, patient transportation and health coaching
2. Healthcare financing - through benefit coverage, Co-pay assistance, alternative coverage/PAPs and reimbursement support
3. Self care/compliance - through patient education/discovery, medication delivery/support, adherence & refill, tools & programs, reward/incentive tools & programs and social health/emotional support.
On similar lines, the Insights10 research team has curated 1,100+ reports spanning different segments, some of the top service areas covered are:
1. The global physiotherapy market, which is poised to grow by USD 6.00 billion in the duration of 2022-2026 at a CAGR of 5.44%. High prevalence and incidences of orthopedics disorders and women’s healthcare concerns are boosting the market
2. The global dental care market, which is expected to be worth USD 587 billion by 2032 from USD 342 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 6.2%. This growth is supported by factors like urbanization, rising per capita consumption and spending, and new technological advancements in the treatment
3. The global patient engagement solutions market that sums up to USD 16.6 billion in 2021 and is rising at a CAGR of 17.4% (2022-2030), growing adoption of EHR, mhealth and developments in government regulations and initiatives of will solidify the market
4. The global healthcare reimbursement market that makes up to USD 1.98 trillion globally in 2020 and is rising at 9.7% CAGR (2021-2028). The market is seen to propel primarily due to more and organized government lead healthcare programs
A positive impact is seen in the care trends as a result of consumers’ increasing accountability of their own health. It is crucial to update and be updated with the developments in the healthcare service market, now more than ever.
The healthcare payers, providers and pharmaceuticals are developing the ability to wrap services around sophisticated therapies, to address the pain points of a patient care journey. These services include diagnostics, medical diagnostic laboratories, medical treatment, dental treatment, residential drug abuse, physiotherapy, palliative care, and home care to name a few. With healthcare having one of the largest consumer base, the healthcare service market holds the most vital stakeholders of the industry and reflects a promising future!
