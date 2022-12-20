This Christmas - pre-order Vibrant’s upcoming books

Pre-order Organizational Development Essentials and Stakeholder Engagement Essentials at a discounted price Vibrant Publisher’s logo

Organizational Development Essentials and Stakeholder Engagement Essentials can now be pre-ordered at a discounted price

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, US, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Christmas is approaching, Vibrant Publishers has announced a discount on their upcoming books - Organizational Development Essentials You Always Wanted To Know and Stakeholder Engagement Essentials You Always Wanted To Know. These books can now be pre-ordered from their website.

Readers can pre-order these books at marked-down prices before their release in January 2023 so that they can receive the physical copies as soon as the books are released.

Organizational Development Essentials talks about the lesser-known but emerging discipline of Organizational Development. This evolving discipline teaches organizations to plan change to meet the goals of the organization. In this book, Ankur Mithal vividly explains the five stages of an OD intervention - Entry, Diagnosis, Implementation, Evaluation, and Institutionalization with the help of practical and real-world examples. He also uses caselets that are relevant to the discipline. The purpose of this is to not give only theoretical knowledge to the readers but enrich their learning process via a practical approach. Ankur Mithal is a working professional with an experience of 15 years in sales, management, and operations. He was also involved in several improvement interventions that gave him deep insights into the discipline.

Denean Robinson, Adjunct Professor of Business Management at Prince George’s Community College says that, “This book examines how Organizational Development is an executed plan change program intended to create fundamental changes in the organization by applying behavioral science principles, methods, and theories to create and cope with change.”

The book Stakeholder Engagement Essentials by Michelle Bartonico (PMP), is a deep dive into the art of engaging stakeholders in a project. Michelle is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), PROSCI certified change practitioner, Six Sigma Yellow Belt, and has completed the Google Project Management Career Certificate program.

This book breaks the notion of the long-held belief that stakeholders should be managed for a project to be completed successfully. It makes one realize that people need to be engaged, not managed. Michelle also gives various practical strategies and tips to project managers in this book for practical implementation.

“Stakeholder Engagement Essentials is the definitive playbook. Michelle leads us through the key processes and provides the tools to effectively execute. A clear, concise, and contemporary field guide for all project managers,” says Bob Scherer, Professor of Management and Dean, Neidorff School of Business, Trinity University.

These books are part of the popular Self-Learning Management series and have useful and ancillary study materials for readers. The ancillary materials include downloadable templates of OD proposals, OD intervention trackers, stakeholder registers, etc, extra quizzes, and powerpoints presentations for instructors.

The Self-Learning Management series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

Organizational Development Essentials and Stakeholder Engagement Essentials will be released on January 17 and January 25, 2023, respectively. Pre-order these books from here.

