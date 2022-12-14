DepoDirect Launches Virtual Reporter Academy
Free Online Education Platform Will Train Students In Virtual Legal ReportingLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DepoDirect, a virtual legal event platform solution for law firms and insurance companies utilizing advanced AI technology, has announced the launch of its Virtual Reporter Academy. The Virtual Reporter Academy, created and sponsored by DepoDirect, is 100% free and will provide online training for students who wish to educate themselves and enter the rapidly growing Virtual Legal Reporting industry.
Recent studies highlight how rapidly the virtual legal space is growing. Gartner research showed that legal spending on digital technology will likely increase threefold by 2025, while Notarize recently predicted that 50% of all legal events moving forward will be virtual. The Virtual reporting transformation comes as the industry seeks to find greater efficiencies and overcome a stenographer shortage.
The Virtual Reporter Academy will help meet the burgeoning demand for Virtual reporting, by turning decades’ long industry experience into a free and accessible online education platform. Candidates will learn best practices for Virtual Reporting and be introduced to the responsibilities of the legal services industry. DepoDirect also provides placement opportunities for students after completion of the Academy course.
DepoDirect is at the forefront of digital litigation support, recently having established a technology partnership with Zoom and servicing legal and insurance clients nationwide. Co-founded in 2021 by digital deposition veterans Todd Seligman and Alex Loverde, DepoDirect has quickly become the world’s most innovative online deposition platform and this year closed an initial $2 million funding round receiving backing from well-known venture capital firms Okapi Ventures, ffVC and First Mile Ventures along with the venture fund of Cooley LLP, a well-recognized AmLaw 100 law firm.
