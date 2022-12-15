VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to AtWork Systems

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation’s (VIPC), Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) today announced that AtWork Systems has been awarded a CFF grant of ​$75,000. VIPC’s CCF program has distributed more than $43 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

AtWork Systems, based in Arlington, Va., delivers fully-integrated ERP and eGRC solutions, to support business growth, for government contractors of any size, from startups to large enterprises. This CCF grant will be used to integrate vulnerability scanning capabilities into the company’s CyberPlan 1.0 SaaS platform. This company has previously received funding from VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners.

“We are thrilled to receive a CCF grant from VIPC,” said Ron Lewis, Founder and CEO of AtWork Systems. “This funding will enable us to enhance our CyberPlan 1.0 and make the process of utilizing vulnerability scan data easier to use when determining security compliance. We are excited to develop CyberPlan 2.0 which will leverage AI and machine learning to automate many of the manual tasks associated with performing security assessments while also supporting multiple NIST security frameworks.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to AtWork Systems,” said Sean Mallon, VIPC’s VP for Commercialization. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity, and job creation, and AtWork’s CyberPlan 2.0 platform will position the company to emerge as a leader in the cybersecurity industry.”

CCF accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. This competitive grant program seeks to fund high-potential, Virginia-based, for-profit technology companies at the pre-seed stage of commercialization and provides grants up to $75,000. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as customer discovery, market research, business model validation, development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, team development, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply visit: www.virginiaipc.org/ccf-funding-opportunities

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

The Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) was launched on July 1, 2020 to foster innovative and collaborative efforts in Virginia. Combining two legacy state programs, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) and the Virginia Research Innovation Fund (VRIF), CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation and that position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.