VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners Invests in Veracity Verification Solutions to Bridge Gap Between Educators and EdTech

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Venture Partners, the equity investment program of Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), today announced an investment in Veracity Verification Solutions. Roanoke, Va.-based Veracity is a third-party verifier of educational software products for EdTech and educators. Veracity will use this funding to develop the company’s growing library of on-demand assessments.

Many educators are using their limited time and resources to find products that meet the specific needs of the school district while also providing students with appropriate resources. Both EdTech Providers and Educators are being asked to do more with less now more than ever. Veracity helps to bridge the gap between the two, and maximize resources for both EdTech Providers and Educators. A team of experienced educators conduct a comprehensive product assessment to verify the efficacy and merits of a software solution, allowing product teams to align product strategy with educator-driven decision-making.

“With a strong team that has deep experience in EdTech, we make it our mission to collectively seek greater student achievement,” says Jonathan Hagmaier, CEO. “Our marketplace provides unbiased, merit-based product evaluations, empowering educators to help meet the needs within the education system. Together, we aim to move education forward and we are truly thankful to play a significant role in supporting school districts across the country. We thank VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners investment to help continue this growth.”

Veracity’s tech-savvy educators review and validate each product on the marketplace based on a rubric of features, including ease of use, accessibility, student engagement and data security. Veracity’s Verification Reports provide evidence-based research on the features and functionality of each product and helps lessen the amount of school resources used for researching, evaluating and purchasing

educational technology.

“With Veracity, there is a huge opportunity to move EdTech forward by providing unbiased, informed and fiscally responsible purchasing decisions in K-12 schools globally.” Jennifer O’Daniel, Senior Investment Director, Virginia Venture Partners. “The future of EdTech is here, and we are so excited to contribute to Veracity’s growth and continued success in the education sector.”

About Veracity

Veracity’s mission is to build product quality and integrity in the EdTech market with a reliable and transparent merit-based verification process. Veracity works with K-12 schools and districts nationwide to streamline the EdTech purchasing process and connect them with technology solutions that best serve the needs of their educators and students. Learn more at www.veracityvs.com.

About VIPC's Virginia Venture Partners

Virginia Venture Partners, is the equity investment program of VIPC that makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean energy, and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2005, Virginia Venture Partners has deployed $41.8 million in capital across more than 275 portfolio companies, including 17 companies in designated Opportunity Zones. Virginia Venture Partners’ investment decisions are guided by the Virginia Venture Partners Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel has drawn from the expertise of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel, and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson,

General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit www.virginiaipc.org/vvp.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to

support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | Unmanned Systems | Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) | Public Safety Innovation

|Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For moreinformation, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.