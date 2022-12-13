FieldBin Powers Up Its Field Service Management Software with Key New Features
Innovations Will Increase Efficiency and Provide Trade Professionals with a Competitive AdvantageCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FieldBin, a field service management (FSM) software provider, will introduce a number of new features to its application later this month, including improved data support capabilities to speed turnaround and implementation time, a new price book to generate fast, accurate job estimates, and enhanced, expanded reporting capabilities.
“With costs rapidly rising and many economists predicting a recession in the New Year, field service businesses – including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, and other trade companies – will need to use technology in new, innovative ways in order to be responsive to rising consumer demands for competitive prices, accurate job estimates, and exact scheduling,” says FieldBin President and Co-Founder Garrett Wilson.
With that in mind, FieldBin’s new price book will contain robust capabilities for calculating precise, on-site estimates and tax rates by zip code, as well as options for flat-rate pricing and invoice generation. Improved data support, meanwhile, will enable FieldBin’s FSM software “to collect data from the field, analyze and remedy on-the-job issues, and improve service quality and customer satisfaction,” according to Wilson. Newly enhanced and expanded reporting will offer deeper insights into job profitability, tracking costs and financial efficiencies.
FieldBin’s software “will also help field service companies to deal with worker shortages by enabling them to efficiently schedule, dispatch, and assign jobs based on their size, scope, and worker availability,” Wilson explains. Calendars that cross-reference team assignments to easily move workers from one job to another, for example, can be constructed so there is no wasted time, while task management can set reminders, prioritize stops, track time, and manage workloads.
Wilson predicts artificial intelligence (AI) will play an increasingly important role in the field service industry in the coming year. Simulating human intelligence, AI can automate the most repetitive and time-consuming aspects of the job, enabling field service businesses to improve efficiency and increase productivity. Properly implemented, the right AI technology can automatically schedule and assign work to optimize company resources and reduce employee workload. It can also gather and analyze data in real-time in order to recommend a proper course of action and the equipment needed to complete the job.
FieldBin is the easiest software tool for hard-working, field service trade business owners and teams who want to reduce the hassle of back-office operations, cut down on paperwork, and streamline processes. Its features include work order scheduling, invoicing, inventory management, estimating and quotes, payments processing, service portal, and customer management with a simple-to-use interface, intuitive navigation, and easy drag-and-drop functionality – all accessible from anywhere on any device.
About FieldBin
FieldBin is a cloud-based Field Service Management (FSM) software created to help small-to-medium sized field service trade companies grow their businesses. Its easy-to-use solution gives service providers, technicians, contractors, and field service trade professionals the tools they need to grow their business and increase profits.
