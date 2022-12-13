Everything Podcasts Wins Silver at 12th Annual Best in Biz Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything Podcasts, a division of Pattison Media, has been named a silver award winner at the 12th Annual Best in Biz Awards’ Executive of the Year - Small Companies category. Best in Biz Awards is the only independent business awards program judged annually by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.
The 12th Annual Best in Biz Awards saw fierce competition among more than 700 entries from public and private companies of all sizes and representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada. Companies ranged from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and resilient local companies. This year’s judges highlighted the winning companies’ visionary leadership, innovative strides in the use of new technologies, laudable employee diversity and inclusion programs, workplace best practices, and continued investments in environmental and corporate social responsibility programs. The 2022 judging panel included, among others, writers from AdWeek, Computerworld, Forbes, The Globe & Mail Inc., The Oregonian and Portland Tribune.
Details about Best in Biz Awards 2022 and a full list of winners is available at: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2022-winners.
Everything Podcasts offers a turnkey solution for clients by providing a single source end-to-end for ideation creation, script development, production, distribution, promotion, and marketing of a podcast series. Smith and her team of award-winning creatives develop original podcasts with state-of-the-art and engaging audio to ignite stories with purpose.
Founder & CEO of Everything Podcasts, Jennifer Smith, has set the standard for innovation and creativity in the podcast space. With over 20 years of executive experience and an entrepreneurial track record that includes launching six innovative and successful start-ups, Smith has led the full-service digital media podcast production company through impressive growth. Everything Podcasts grew 145% in its first year, surpassing all expectations, and has since grown from 13 employees to 43 employees. Everything Podcasts takes on 10 pro-bono not-for-profit clients annually to build awareness of important causes through the global reach of the podcasting platform.
Smith says: “I am incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Best in Biz Awards. As a leader in the media landscape, I have long recognized the incredible opportunities that are possible through innovative storytelling and communications. Through Everything Podcasts, we foster a space to amplify voices that have a powerful story or a story that has historically been silenced or unheard — we offer a comprehensive platform to drive storytelling at the global, national, and regional levels. But, the work doesn’t stop here; I believe we have the responsibility — and privilege — to continue breaking down barriers and creating powerful content.”
About Everything Podcasts
Everything Podcasts is unique in the podcast space. As a world-class media podcast production
company, we help brands evolve and expand their media strategy into the audio space with a
custom podcast series. The team creates docutainment-style content featuring compelling audio
design and engaging storytelling that ensures content connects with audiences in a meaningful
and memorable way.
About Pattison Media
Headquartered in Kamloops, B.C., Pattison Media is the country’s largest, private, western-based media company. Spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, their operations currently encompass 45 FM and three AM radio stations, three television stations, 18 online news portals and a strategic partnership/partial ownership in digital & creative agency, Lift Interactive, in Edmonton, AB. Pattison Media is a proud division of the Jim Pattison Group, a diversified group of operating businesses, based in Vancouver, which has grown to become the second largest privately held company in Canada. Please visit www.pattisonmedia.com or www.jimpattison.com for more information.
For further press information, media assets, or to schedule interviews, please contact:
media@coldwater-communications.ca
www.coldwater-communications.ca
Jennifer Smith
The 12th Annual Best in Biz Awards saw fierce competition among more than 700 entries from public and private companies of all sizes and representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada. Companies ranged from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and resilient local companies. This year’s judges highlighted the winning companies’ visionary leadership, innovative strides in the use of new technologies, laudable employee diversity and inclusion programs, workplace best practices, and continued investments in environmental and corporate social responsibility programs. The 2022 judging panel included, among others, writers from AdWeek, Computerworld, Forbes, The Globe & Mail Inc., The Oregonian and Portland Tribune.
Details about Best in Biz Awards 2022 and a full list of winners is available at: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2022-winners.
Everything Podcasts offers a turnkey solution for clients by providing a single source end-to-end for ideation creation, script development, production, distribution, promotion, and marketing of a podcast series. Smith and her team of award-winning creatives develop original podcasts with state-of-the-art and engaging audio to ignite stories with purpose.
Founder & CEO of Everything Podcasts, Jennifer Smith, has set the standard for innovation and creativity in the podcast space. With over 20 years of executive experience and an entrepreneurial track record that includes launching six innovative and successful start-ups, Smith has led the full-service digital media podcast production company through impressive growth. Everything Podcasts grew 145% in its first year, surpassing all expectations, and has since grown from 13 employees to 43 employees. Everything Podcasts takes on 10 pro-bono not-for-profit clients annually to build awareness of important causes through the global reach of the podcasting platform.
Smith says: “I am incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Best in Biz Awards. As a leader in the media landscape, I have long recognized the incredible opportunities that are possible through innovative storytelling and communications. Through Everything Podcasts, we foster a space to amplify voices that have a powerful story or a story that has historically been silenced or unheard — we offer a comprehensive platform to drive storytelling at the global, national, and regional levels. But, the work doesn’t stop here; I believe we have the responsibility — and privilege — to continue breaking down barriers and creating powerful content.”
About Everything Podcasts
Everything Podcasts is unique in the podcast space. As a world-class media podcast production
company, we help brands evolve and expand their media strategy into the audio space with a
custom podcast series. The team creates docutainment-style content featuring compelling audio
design and engaging storytelling that ensures content connects with audiences in a meaningful
and memorable way.
About Pattison Media
Headquartered in Kamloops, B.C., Pattison Media is the country’s largest, private, western-based media company. Spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, their operations currently encompass 45 FM and three AM radio stations, three television stations, 18 online news portals and a strategic partnership/partial ownership in digital & creative agency, Lift Interactive, in Edmonton, AB. Pattison Media is a proud division of the Jim Pattison Group, a diversified group of operating businesses, based in Vancouver, which has grown to become the second largest privately held company in Canada. Please visit www.pattisonmedia.com or www.jimpattison.com for more information.
For further press information, media assets, or to schedule interviews, please contact:
media@coldwater-communications.ca
www.coldwater-communications.ca
Jennifer Smith
Everything Podcasts
+1 604-377-7922
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter
Other