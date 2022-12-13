Drummond Certifies 13 AS2 B2B Software Solutions in Fourth Quarter 2022
Leading Global Organizations Participate in Security, Interoperability Test Event; Drummond also announces AS2 Pre-Certification of 3 AS2 Solutions
These newly certified product versions meet industry stakeholders’ real-world needs looking to require Drummond Certified AS2 software from their trading partners”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drummond Group LLC, the trusted leader in AS2 software product interoperability validation for more than 22 years, today announced the completion of its second AS2 Interoperability Certification test event this year. Leading global AS2 software vendors submitted their latest systems for the fully automated testing, facilitated by Drummond’s patented InSitu Interoperability Test Management System. AS2 enables business-to-business (B2B) gateways to connect, deliver and reply using all forms of data communication securely and reliably.
— Aaron Gomez, Drummond’s supply chain security business unit leader
Participating companies included Axway, Boomi LP, CData Software, Cleo, DXC Technology Corporation, E2open, IBM Corporation, /n software, OpenText and Oracle Corporation with a total of 13 products achieving Drummond certification. AS2 continues to be one of the world's most widely adopted messaging standards. The consumer goods, high-tech, industrial manufacturing, petroleum industries and government agencies have increasingly adopted AS2 to safeguard critical business information representing billions of dollars yearly. Protocols such as AS2 are highly instrumental for facilitating communication between enterprises and networks.
“Our vendor-neutral AS2 test event in which these global organizations’ software applications received certification was held across multiple time zones during the fourth quarter of 2022,” said Aaron Gomez, Drummond’s supply chain security business unit leader. “We declare the latest AS2 product versions as Drummond Certified™ and congratulate all participants for having demonstrated compliance and interoperability of these newest AS2 product versions. These newly certified product versions meet industry stakeholders’ real-world needs looking to require Drummond Certified(tm) AS2 software from their trading partners.”
In addition, Drummond announced the pre-certification of AS2 software from the following companies: Amazon Web Services (AWS), EDICOM and IceCoreSoft.
This Q4-2022 interoperability validation test event continued to offer two AS2 connectivity configuration options and Drummond issued the following certification seals to participants completing AS2 Interoperability Validation according to the following test plans:
1. AS2 Certification Seal – Completed validation based on Drummond’s AS2 test plan without requiring basic authentication for establishing trading partner connectivity
2. AS2 Cloud Certification Seal – Completed validation based on Drummond’s AS2 Test Plan along with all trading partner AS2 message exchanges requiring Basic-Authentication and SSL connectivity
Both types of AS2 certification seals offer the same safe, secure and interoperable AS2 connectivity. However, Basic Authentication with SSL is required by some production deployments. As new security trends emerge, and demand for Drummond’s Optional Profiles increase, like AES, BA, AS2 Restart, and SHA-2, Drummond plans to continue to review its AS2 test plan to keep up with the needs of different trading communities utilizing AS2 communications. Please refer to the Final Report for details on Drummond’s AS2 Optional Profiles.
See the entire list of the newly Drummond Certified AS2 products or visit: https://www.drummondgroup.com/certified-products-2/b2b-interoperability/#appst
For a list AS2 products that are now Drummond AS2 Pre-Certified or see: https://www.drummondgroup.com/certified-products-2/b2b-interoperability/pre-certified-as2-products/
Click here for more information or to register for upcoming 2023 B2B (AS2, AS4, and ebMS, etc.) interoperability test events.
About Drummond Group LLC
Drummond Group LLC (www.drummondgroup.com) offers comprehensive compliance, security, risk management, surveillance, and education services to healthcare, financial, and other regulated industries. We bring thought leadership, expertise, practical tools, and partnership to our clients' compliance and assessment processes. At Drummond Group, our primary goal is to enable you to feel secure about how you share your company’s sensitive and private data. Connect with us on LinkedIn
