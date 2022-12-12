Inmedix welcomes Leroy Hood MD PhD to its Board of Directors

Exceptional leadership and Board governance expected to expand applications of Inmedix® CloudHRV™ .

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle-based medtech/biotech Inmedix, Inc., developers of immuno-autonomics and cloud-based clinical diagnostics to quantify stress biology with precision, announced today the addition of Leroy Hood MD, PhD to its Board of Directors.

A world-renowned scientist and recipient of the National Medal of Science in 2011, Dr. Leroy Hood co-founded the Institute for Systems Biology (ISB) in 2000, served as its first President from 2000-2017 and is a Professor and Chief Strategy Officer. In 2016, ISB affiliated with Providence where Dr. Hood now serves as Emeritus Science Advisor.

He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Engineering, and the National Academy of Medicine. Of the more than 6,000 scientists worldwide who belong to one or more of these academies, Dr. Hood is one of only 20 people elected to all three.

He received his MD from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and his PhD in biochemistry from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). Dr. Hood was a faculty member at Caltech from 1967-1992, serving for 10 years as the Chair of Biology. During this period, he and his colleagues developed four sequencer and synthesizer instruments that paved the way for the Human Genome Project’s successful mapping and understanding of the human genome. He and his students also deciphered many of the complex mechanisms of antibody diversification. In 1992, Dr. Hood founded and chaired the Department of Molecular Biotechnology at the University of Washington, the first academic department devoted to cross-disciplinary biology.

Dr. Hood has played a role in founding 15 biotechnology companies including Amgen, Applied Biosystems, Arivale, and Nanostring. He has co-authored textbooks in biochemistry, immunology, molecular biology, genetics, and systems biology.

Dr. Hood is the recipient of numerous national and international awards, including the Lasker Award for Studies of Immune Diversity (1987), the Kyoto Prize in advanced technology (2002), the Heinz Award for pioneering work in Systems Biology (2006), the National Academy of Engineering Fritz J. and Delores H. Russ Prize for developing automated DNA sequencing (2011), and the National Academy of Science Award for Chemistry in Service to Society (2017).

“I have a deep interest in human wellness,” said Dr. Hood. “I have long been intrigued with heart rate variability (HRV) as a metric for assessing one very important element of human wellness – namely stress. I believe Inmedix is going to provide invaluable insights into this aspect of human wellness.”

Inmedix is defining the emerging medical field of immuno-autonomics: the interface between immune function and stress biology, controlled within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The natural stress response can beneficially impact immune function in the near term (1). However, chronic activation of the immune system by stress, mediated by the ANS, has been implicated in adversely affecting the onset and severity of autoimmune disease (2). With its CloudHRV™ in development, Inmedix intends to provide the leading, precision tool to quantify ANS stress state to support research and clinical care.

“For many years, Dr. Hood has been leading our recognition of Systems Biology, the interconnected physiology of human life science,” said Dr. Holman. “There is nearly universal agreement that stress significantly impacts health, and arguably, ANS stress state may be the most overlooked and potentially actionable element of personalized, precision healthcare. I could not be more pleased and honored to be working with Dr. Hood to bring Inmedix to fruition, and to discern the fundamental genomics, epigenomics, and clinical physiology of this most important neuroregulatory system.”

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd., are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix® CloudHRV™ system is leading the development of heart rate variability (HRV) as a potentially informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health, and health economic tool. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adults, the company hopes to understand and validate the role of stress biology in immunology.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Inmedix’s plans for preclinical studies and product capabilities. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Inmedix’s business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation, progress of development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Inmedix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release. This is not an offer to sell or an offer to purchase securities.

