RE: VT Route 15 and Brookside Dr Walden

The roadway is back open at this time. Please drive carefully.

VT Route 15 and Brookside Dr Walden

Vt Route 15 in the area of Brookside Dr in Walden is closed to due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

