Authorities Apprehend Participant Who Walked Away from San Diego Reentry Program

LANCASTER – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) agents today apprehended Atheena Drochak, a participant who walked away from the Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) in San Diego.

Drochak was apprehended at approximately 7 a.m. by CDCR’s Special Service Unit in the city of Lancaster. Drochak was taken into custody without incident and transported to California Institution for Women. The case will be referred to San Diego County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.

Drochak was discovered missing on Dec. 11 when CCTRP staff were notified that she had departed the facility without authorization. She was received from Los Angeles County in April 2021 to serve nine years for first-degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling. Drochak was transferred to the CCTRP in San Diego in December 2021.

CCTRP allows eligible participants to serve the remainder of their sentence in a community program in lieu of confinement in state prison. CCTRP provides a range of rehabilitative services that assist with alcohol and drug recovery, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

December 12, 2022  

