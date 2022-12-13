Benefits Advisors and Solution Providers Invited to Join Q4Live Networking and Educational Conference in San Diego

The Q4Live Logo

Annual conference to be held at the Andaz San Diego

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q4Live is an educational networking conference hosted by Q4intelligence and held annually for Q4iNetwork members, non-member advisors, and solution providers in the benefits and insurance industry. This year, Q4Live will take place June 5 – 7, 2023, in San Diego.

Room bookings and Q4Live tickets are available for both Q4iNetwork member agencies and non-member agencies; Q4iNetwork members receive an early registration discount on their Q4Live tickets through December 20, 2023.

Solution providers, referred to as “Friendors” by Q4intelligence, are invited to apply as an attending event sponsor. Q4Live is an intimate event where Friendors and agency attendees are kept in balance with a limited number of solution providers in total and within each provider category.

As a coaching firm, Q4intelligence (Q4i) brings solution providers, agency owners, salespeople, and their teams together in person to be a part of their learning community. Content is largely provided and presented by the attendees sharing stories of success and struggle with the group.

“Engaging in training, coaching, and a peer network is the differentiator separating high growth agencies from all the others,” says Kevin Trokey, founding partner of Q4intelligence. “With agencies struggling to remain relevant in today's changing environment, the framework we provide with our Q4i Growth Platform provides the tools to help agencies become their clients' most significant and influential partners. Pair that with the collaboration and support they get from our network of industry peers, and we see the companies in our network finding remarkable success.”

The Q4Live conference complements these principles, helping those in the insurance industry engage with others to learn and share ideas with their peers. It also helps all in attendance look for ways to improve and make a greater impact on their clients.

Seats are limited. To save your spot and book your room, visit https://q4live.q4intel.com.

Q4intelligence, the host of Q4Live, is a consulting firm and peer network that coaches benefits and insurance agencies. Using the Q4i Growth Platform as the foundation, agencies build out a path to sustainable growth in the areas of marketing, sales, service, and leadership. For more information, visit https://www.q4intel.com.