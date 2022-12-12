Submit Release
UPDATE: Surplus furniture sale at Iowa DOT Dec. 13 & 14 has been postponed

AMES, Iowa – Dec. 5, 2022 –The Iowa Department of Transportation’s surplus furniture sale originally scheduled for Dec. 13 and 14 has been postponed until further notice. Please watch for further information.

Contact: David Bollenbaugh at 515-239-1576 or email dot.auction@iowadot.us

