Agenda Announced for 16th Annual International Biomass Conference & Expo in Atlanta, Georgia

Produced by Biomass Magazine and BBI International, the event is the largest gathering of biomass industry stakeholders in the world

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomass Magazine recently released the agenda for the 16th Annual International Biomass Conference & Expo taking place February 28- March 2, 2023 at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We are excited to bring the International Biomass Conference & Expo back to Atlanta, Georgia,” said John Nelson, vice president of operations, marketing & sales for Biomass Magazine. “Accounting for 10% of the United States’ biomass-fueled electricity generation, Georgia has become a hub for exporting wood pellets, making it a great location for our attendees. There is so much activity happening within the region.”

Attendees will be able to take in content from a variety of speakers showcasing the newest offerings in technology, services and policy.

““The response to our call for abstracts was tremendous,” said Tim Portz, program developer for BBI International. “The International Biomass Conference & Expo agenda is robust, expansive and runs the gamut of biomass-to-energy approaches.”

The speakers will discuss on a variety of topics in the biomass industry under the following categories:
• Pellets & Densified Biomass
• Biomass Power & Thermal
• Biogas & Renewable Natural Gas (RNG)
• Advanced Biofuels & Biobased Chemicals
• Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

“I’m excited by the number of topics that generated multiple panels this year, said Portz. “Our attendees can take deep dives on sustainable aviation fuels, biogas project development, fire and explosion protection, and the trajectory of low-carbon markets in both domestic and global energy markets.”

The conference will begin on Tuesday, February 28th at 1:00 pm (EST) and will be open to all registered attendees.

To view the online agenda, click here.

About Biomass Magazine
Biomass Magazine is a quarterly trade publication tailored to serve companies and organizations engaged in producing or utilizing biomass power and heat, advanced biofuels, biogas, wood pellets and biobased chemicals. In addition to policy, regulation, project finance, technology, and plant management, the publication maintains a core editorial focus on biomass logistics. Its international readership includes owners and managers of biomass power, CHP, and district heating facilities; pellet manufacturing plant owners and managers; professionals working in captive feedstock industries-from food processing and waste management to agriculture and forest products manufacturing-and a growing number of industrial manufacturers, municipal decision makers, researchers, and technology providers engaged in biomass utilization in 40 countries. Biomass Magazine is committed to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution.

John Nelson
BBI International
+1 701-746-8385
email us here

