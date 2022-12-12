Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,013 in the last 365 days.

VT Route 15 and Brookside Dr Walden

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vt Route 15 in the area of Brookside Dr in Walden is closed to due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Ryan Kunzmann

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173

 

You just read:

VT Route 15 and Brookside Dr Walden

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.