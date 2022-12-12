Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,080 in the last 365 days.

Two Pets Die After Power Strip Sparks Accidental Fire 

MARSTONS MILLSAn overnight fire that claimed two pets’ lives was caused by an electrical event involving an overloaded power strip, said Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Chief Michael J. Winn and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

“Extension cords and power strips can be convenient, but they present a fire hazard if not used properly,” said Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Chief Michael J. Winn. “Overloading them with too many devices, using them to power appliances like space heaters, or daisy-chaining them together can cause a fire. Stay safe by limiting the use of extension cords and power strips, and always keep the cords clear of doors, furniture, or anything else that could pinch or damage them.”

“Electrical fires claimed five lives in Massachusetts last year, making them the second-leading cause of fire deaths,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Protect yourself and the people you care for by using electrical equipment safely, discarding old or damaged extension cords and power strips, and having a licensed electrician check your electrical system every 10 years. And remember, everyone should have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on every level of their home.”

The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department responded to the area of Cotuit Road at about 8:20 pm on Dec. 8 and observed heavy fire on arrival. Residents were able to escape the single-family home safely, but a pet dog and bird perished in the blaze.

A joint investigation by the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department and State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit identified a bedroom in the front right corner of the home as the point of origin. In that area, investigators found a power strip that had been powering numerous devices, including another power strip. One strip’s cord was pinched between two pieces of a metal bedframe.

Massachusetts fire departments reported more than 600 structure fires caused by electrical events last year. In addition to claiming five lives in four incidents, these fires caused 19 civilian injuries, 66 fire service injuries, and an estimated dollar loss of $40 million.

###

You just read:

Two Pets Die After Power Strip Sparks Accidental Fire 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.