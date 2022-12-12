New Harris Institute Programs in 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Harris Institute will start the 12-month Audio Production Program (APP) and Art Management Program (AMP) on March 20, July 17 and November 13, 2023.
The college is an internationally recognized leader in music industry education with the highest percentage of award winning faculty and alumni. It ranked ‘best school of its kind” for a 7th year in the ‘Media Arts Education Report’ and is the only school outside of the US in Billboard Magazine’s ‘Top 11 Schools’.
Harris Institute is located in a century old 15,000 square foot industrial building in downtown Toronto, Canada, one of the world’s most culturally diverse cities.
Recording studios designed by world-renowned studio designer Martin Pilchner include three control rooms for music recording, audio post for film and television, electronic music production and game audio.
The college is one of the only post secondary schools in North America to achieve five 0% Student Loan Default Rates.
The Music Business Professional (MBP) program combines both APP and AMP and is 20-months in duration.
For detailed information on all programs visit www.harrisinstitute.com.
For more information:
John Harris, President, Harris Institute
416.367.0178
john@harrisinstitute.com
www.harrisinstitute.com
John Harris
