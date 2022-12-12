Motor Vehicle Closing Fee Regulation: Comment Deadline Approaching

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) wants interested parties, including consumers, to know the deadline to file a comment on the agency's proposed regulation for motor vehicle closing fees is Wednesday, December 28 at 5 p.m.

South Carolina law allows a motor vehicle dealer to charge a closing fee if certain guidelines are met, including filing the fee with SCDCA. The proposed regulation aims to provide clear parameters regarding the proper disclosure of the fee to consumers and the closing fee filing process, including the dealer’s submission of documents and information to support a closing fee exceeding $225 per vehicle. Those interested in filing comments should send their views in writing to:

Kelly Rainsford, Deputy Administrator/General Counsel

South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs

P.O. Box 5757, Columbia, S.C. 29250

SCDCA will offer a free webinar covering the proposed regulation Wednesday, December 14 at 1:00 p.m. SCDCA Administrator and Consumer Advocate Carri Grube Lybarker will speak about the regulation process, background on the regulation and an overview of its contents. Register here to watch/listen from any computer.

SCDCA processes and mediates consumer complaints against businesses regulated by DCA, refers complaints that fall within another agency's jurisdiction and mediates those complaints against businesses that are unregulated. To file a motor vehicle complaint, visit our website and click “How Do I…” then the “File a Complaint?” option.