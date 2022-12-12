NDDOT finalizes 2023-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program and begins next planning cycle

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) 2023-2026 Final Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) is now available. The STIP is a four-year program of transportation improvements to be funded with federal highway and transit monies. Improvements include state and county highways, urban streets, roadway safety features, bikeways and busing programs.



An electronic copy of the Final STIP is located on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on the Publications icon at the top of the page, then clicking on the “2026-2026 Final STIP” link under the Plans and Reports section. Copies will also be available for viewing at the district offices, or individual copies may be obtained from the NDDOT Programming Division upon request.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation is also requesting public comments as it prepares the 2024-2027 STIP. Public comments for any upcoming projects are being sought until January 13, 2022. In Bismarck-Mandan, Fargo-Moorhead and Grand Forks-East Grand Forks, urban area programs of projects are being prepared by the local Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPO).



If you have any comments, or projects you would like to see in the near future, contact your district engineer, county engineer, MPO (Metropolitan Planning Office), BIA (Bureau of Indian Affairs), or other appropriate agency.



Bismarck District

(701) 328-6950

Bismarck/Mandan MPO

(701) 355-1840



Devils Lake District MPO

(701) 665-5100



Dickinson District

(701) 227-6500



Fargo District

(701) 239-8900

Fargo/Moorhead MPO

(701) 232-3242

Grand Forks District

(701) 787-6500



Grand Forks/East Grand Forks MPO

(701) 746-2660



Minot District

(701) 857-6925



Valley City District

(701) 845-8800

Williston District

(701) 774-2700



