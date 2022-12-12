Free Webinar: Community Schools 101

The National Center for Community Schools at Children’s Aid is hosting a FREE informational session on the community school strategy and how it can work for your school community on Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 1:00-2:30 PM ET.

Community schools — a strategy to organize the resources and voices of schools and communities around student success — are needed now more than ever to transform our nation’s schools into dynamic, child-centered platforms that generate solutions and advance equity. While a growing number of school districts across the country are adapting and scaling the strategy, there are still leaders, practitioners, and partners that have questions about what it means to be a community school and how to get started.

During this session, participants will learn:

foundational elements of community schools

essential roles and functions associated with the strategy

resources and ideas for getting started in your community

Register here.

For more information about this webinar reach out to the National Center for Community Schools. For more information about Community Schools in Maine, reach out to Julie Smyth at julie.a.smyth@maine.gov.