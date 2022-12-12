Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,027 in the last 365 days.

Free Webinar: Community Schools 101

The National Center for Community Schools at Children’s Aid is hosting a FREE informational session on the community school strategy and how it can work for your school community on Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 1:00-2:30 PM ET.

Community schools — a strategy to organize the resources and voices of schools and communities around student success — are needed now more than ever to transform our nation’s schools into dynamic, child-centered platforms that generate solutions and advance equity. While a growing number of school districts across the country are adapting and scaling the strategy, there are still leaders, practitioners, and partners that have questions about what it means to be a community school and how to get started.

During this session, participants will learn:

  • foundational elements of community schools
  • essential roles and functions associated with the strategy
  • resources and ideas for getting started in your community

Register here.

For more information about this webinar reach out to the National Center for Community Schools. For more information about Community Schools in Maine, reach out to Julie Smyth at julie.a.smyth@maine.gov.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Free Webinar: Community Schools 101

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.